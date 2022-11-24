Global expert to unpack how to build an actionable data strategy

As the world has grown increasingly connected and digital, data has become a key to competitive advantage. Any organisation's ability to compete will increasingly be fuelled by how well it can leverage its data, apply analytics, and get actionable insights.

However, many companies don’t know where to begin.

With this in mind, Peter Aiken, president of DAMA International, will be presenting a keynote address on “Your data strategy – how to make it concise, actionable and understandable by business and IT”, at the ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit, to be held from 7 to 9 March, at The Maslow Hotel in Sandton.

Aiken is an acknowledged data management authority, associate professor at Virginia Commonwealth University and associate director of the MIT International Society of Chief Data Officers. He has written 12 books, with the topics ranging from data leadership and data monetisation to modern strategic data thinking and what it means to be data literate.



According to Aiken, while many companies ask for help with their data strategy, a more useful request would be how they should apply data strategically in support of strategy.

“Improving an organisation’s data, the way its people use data, and the way they use data to achieve the organisational strategy, contributes more than predetermined plans,” he says.

During his keynote, Aiken will cover several complementary concepts, including a cohesive argument for why a data strategy is necessary for effective data governance and an overview of prerequisites for effective use of data strategy.

He will also delve into the common pitfalls to avoid, and will unpack a repeatable process for identifying and removing data constraints, as well as the importance of balancing business operation and innovation.