Unify your infrastructure by taking the next step with a cloud-managed network

Networking is the next area for cloud adoption. As the number of remote workers and IOT connected devices increases, traditional networks are becoming too complex to manage. Adding to this complexity is the often-independent management of WAN, wired and wireless networks – orchestrated by standalone tools – leading to challenges that can cause downtime and user experience concerns.



To break down silos and simplify the network management life cycle, the time has come to unify network operations in the cloud. A unified infrastructure brings the management of all networks together – into a single, cloud-native dashboard.

“We have seen an increase in the number of organisations adopting SD-WAN in a bid to help them improve both their IT agility and the delivery of cloud apps. In fact, it is reported by IDC that 42% of organisations plan to/have already adopted SD-WAN. Aruba has compiled a list of five benefits you will accrue by unifying your network,” says Warren Gordon, ARUBA/HPE Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking (local distributor of ARUBA/HPE technology):

1. Improve network agility to keep pace with digital innovation – Networks will continue to play a pivotal role in delivering applications, data and the resulting digital experiences to end-users. Unfortunately, siloed, legacy, manually driven networks are holding businesses back.

Implementing necessary network changes on a device-by-device basis is time-consuming, tedious and costly. Manual operations of this nature require costly truck rolls to dispatch skilled IT personnel from site to site and often result in delays, cost overruns and operator errors.

Conversely, unified and cloud-managed networks make it far easier to deploy new services or entirely new sites. Capabilities such as zero touch provisioning enable IT to preconfigure devices such as access points, switches and gateways. On arriving onsite, devices are plugged in, powered up and automatically receive their configurations and policies from the cloud. Network connectivity is up and running in mere minutes.

Similar efficiency can be gained during change windows. From a cloud-based management console, IT can stage configuration changes just once, instantly validate that those updates conform to network policies and are error-free, and then instantly push the new settings to every applicable device across the network.

Cloud-driven workflows such as these enable significant cost and time savings by reducing errors and rework, as well as costs and delays associated with onsite IT visits.

2. Use AIOps to free up IT for strategic work – AIOps helps IT spot issues before they become actual problems. In this case, the use of AI and machine learning make sense of massive amounts of metadata stored in the cloud, translating raw information into clear insights and recommended actions.

A key AIOps feature is the ability to dynamically baseline network behaviour over time, automatically accounting for changing conditions such as seasonal traffic patterns. This way, IT doesn’t chase false positives, as alert fatigue can also be a resource drain.

Dynamic baselines are also beneficial because it’s time-consuming for IT to manually set and maintain static service-level agreements (SLAs) for every site. With real-time insights into network behaviour, IT can instantly see and respond to actual issues.

Using anomaly detection, IT can automatically identify and begin addressing issues – oftentimes before users notice there’s a problem. Better yet, with the right level of AI-driven insights, the probable root cause is pinpointed, so IT knows precisely what to fix and how to fix it. Issues are also categorised based on severity, helping IT prioritise changes and improvement efforts based on business impact.

Lastly, cloud-managed networks can make use of anonymised peer comparisons from a common data lake. Here, insights are gathered and presented from customers with similar site or network characteristics, so IT can proactively make configuration changes that may ultimately yield performance or capacity improvements over existing infrastructure.

3. Monitor and improve the user experience from anywhere – One-third (33%) of network or application issues are reported by end-users,[i] meaning IT is often in reactive mode when addressing business-impacting problems. This also assumes IT is onsite or has the right levels of remote access to troubleshoot the issue in the first place.

A unified infrastructure with a cloud-managed networking solution can help by empowering IT to monitor user, device and application performance from anywhere. Solutions that offer client-side monitoring that mimics user behaviour provide further insights, helping IT assess and validate the impact network changes have on applications and the employees or customers attempting to connect to them.

4. Support teleworkers, minus the IT overhead – Cloud-managed networking helps deliver in-office experiences, no matter where employees work. Such solutions can extend secure connectivity into employees’ homes, either via remote access points or a VPN service. Both options should be easy for any employee to install, and should provide reliable access to apps and data – all while maintaining a secure connection.

IT gets full visibility and troubleshooting support via the cloud to address and resolve issues. This way, IT can reduce costs tied to addressing support tickets and the exponential impact of avoiding work stoppages.

5. Stronger security for BYOD and IOT – Cloud-based networking can help IT extend security policies and approved levels of network access wherever employees go – onsite, on the road or at home. Policy-based automation replaces static concepts like VLANs or ACLs, and capabilities such as intrusion detection and prevention block incoming threats coming from SaaS applications delivered over the internet.

To close IOT visibility gaps, consider solutions that offer AI-based device profiling that continuously fingerprint all devices on the network. By tracking device usage and behaviour, IT can ensure proper policies are being enforced.

“The end result of unifying your network is higher levels of efficiency, coupled with a lower total cost of ownership. You will subsequently improve productivity and enhance resiliency,” says Gordon.

