Google names new MD for Africa

Alex Okosi, MD of Google in Africa.

Google today announced that Alex Okosi, currently managing director (MD) of YouTube in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) emerging markets, will take on the role of MD for Google in Africa.

In his new role, Okosi will be responsible for Google’s operations in Africa, including programmes to help businesses and economies on the continent to grow, as well as expanding access and providing tools to help the next billion users get more from the web, says the company in a statement.

“Alex has a deep understanding of African countries and a passion for using technology to empower people and businesses,” says Meir Brand, vice-president, EMEA emerging markets at Google.

According to the internet search giant, the Nigerian-born Okosi is a seasoned media, entertainment and technology leader.

Prior to joining YouTube, he held the position of executive vice-president and MD of Viacom International Media Networks Africa and BET International.

In his most recent position at YouTube, Google says, Okosi played a pivotal role in steering the platform’s growth and expansion across Africa, the Middle East and Turkey.

“I am excited at the prospect of leading Google’s team in Africa and the opportunity to be an even closer part of this diverse and dynamic region, which is so close to my heart,” says Okosi.

“I’m a firm believer in the potential for technology and, in particular, the internet to improve people’s lives and to help individuals and businesses in Africa to thrive.”

Google has been operating in Africa for over a decade and has offices in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.