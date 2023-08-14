Entelect’s data practice reaches 90 individuals

Members of Entelect’s data practice.

Entelect’s data practice focuses on helping clients make the most of their data estates, regardless of whether it is an early stage data lake or data warehouse, or a fully-blown cloud environment with streaming and full-on data science capabilities.

Its engineers are product-agnostic and work with a large range of tools and vendors. With a combined 600 years of experience, and having achieved the only Advanced Specialisation in ML and AI from Microsoft, the team is well-positioned to take on any data analytics engagement.

“We are proud of the many projects delivered over the last two decades, ranging from using data science techniques to create insightful client behavioural profiles and creating comprehensive data assets that allow for the monitoring of the complete client cross-border payments journey, to complex cloud data migrations, and real-time monitoring and visualisation systems for safety environments,” says Erwin Bisschops, data practice lead.

Having matured into multi-disciplinary project teams over the years, the data professionals provide a unique perspective, working together with not only software developers, but also QA and UX engineers. This enables them to work well with all of today's top data topics like DataOps, decision intelligence, data science, ML engineering and cloud big data engineering. Many of them started their career with Entelect's famous bootcamp, which can be seen as a rite of passage in the industry, providing an excellent, broad technical base that springboards these talented people's careers.

“It is important to note that even though we boast an incredible range of technical skills and talent, we still always approach our data projects with an in-depth understanding of the problem space first, before coming up with the best fitting solution for our clients” concludes Biscchops.