BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMMUNITY
Companies
Sectors
Software Development and Testing

Six deaf students to graduate with IT degrees

Staff Writer
By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 11 May 2023
Read time 2min
Comments (0)

South African-based private higher education institution Belgium Campus iTversity will tomorrow confer IT degrees on six deaf students, according to a statement.

A first for the campus, the students will graduate with a three-year Bachelor of Information Technology (BIT) degree, after previously completing the institution’s Diploma in IT.

The graduating students are: Admar Claassen, Nkululeko Lekokoane, Violen Moonee, Yazeed Moosa, Sieshane Perumal and Trevolin Pillay.

“We collaborate with the industry to provide these students with the financial support necessary to forge successful futures through higher education,” says Dr Elaine van Wyk, CMO at Belgium Campus.

“We are the first higher education institution in the country to offer a dedicated Bachelor’s Degree and IT Diploma for deaf students.

“We have also made provision to allow students with other disabilities, long-term medical conditions, or special needs to complete their IT studies with us. This allows us to breathe life into the tremendous talents and business concepts of often marginalised groups within society.”

Established in 1999, Belgium Campus has campuses in Pretoria, Kempton Park and Stellenbosch.

The institution aims to address the country’s widening skills gap and ensure all graduates are employable in an evolving economic environment, according to Van Wyk. It provides 8% of the ICT graduates in SA, she reveals.

“Our success stems from our adoption of a proactive participative development model of education. It considers the needs of all stakeholders (students, industry, academia, government and society), resulting in demand-driven, student-centred and business-focused higher learning.”

Belgium Campus has been affording deaf students the opportunity to pursue IT qualifications since 2015, at which time the institution only had eight deaf students. Today, it has over 30 deaf students.

Belgium Campus makes its courses accessible to deaf students by providing South African Sign Language interpreters throughout each course and limiting the class sizes to ensure each student gets dedicated time and attention.

In addition to catering for deaf students, the institution is developing a technical deaf dictionary, to further open the doors to deaf students entering the IT economy.

See also
ITWeb Africa Brainstorm Career Web ITWeb
Facebook icon Youtube play icon

ITWeb proudly displays the “FAIR” stamp of the Press Council of South Africa, indicating our commitment to adhere to the Code of Ethics for Print and online media which prescribes that our reportage is truthful, accurate and fair. Should you wish to lodge a complaint about our news coverage, please lodge a complaint on the Press Council’s website, www.presscouncil.org.za or email the complaint to enquiries@ombudsman.org.za. Contact the Press Council on 011 4843612.

Copyright © 1996 - 2023 ITWeb Limited. All rights reserved.