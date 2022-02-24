ZTE set to launch AX11000 WiFi 6E XGS-PON ONT at MWC 2022

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced it will release its AX11000 Wi-Fi 6E 10-Gigabit-capable Symmetric Passive Optical Network (XGS-PON) Optical Network Terminal (ONT) at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, which is to be kicked off in Barcelona on February 28, 2022.

The XGS-PON ONT, while offering 10Gbps wired and 10Gbps WiFi access rates, supports the EasyMesh standard to allow multiple devices to network rapidly and stably. With the ONT, users roaming in their homes will not experience speed reduction or video stalling any longer. The ONT can easily handle such services as 4K/8K and virtual reality (VR) video, which require high bandwidth, low latency and high stability, to provide home users with the ultimate network experiences.

The newly launched XGS-PON ONT features high bandwidth and smart mesh networking. In terms of high bandwidth, the XGS-PON technology enables 10Gbps speed both in the upstream and downstream. A 10GE network port is placed at the user side. WiFi 6E, which allows for tri-band concurrency, and multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) work together to realise maximum physical rates of 11Gbps. The wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN) and WiFi technologies employed by the ONT all deliver rates in excess of 1Gbps, allowing users to upgrade bandwidth easily.

In terms of smart mesh networking, WiFi 6E supports the three bands of 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz, with one band capable of working with access points (APs) to conduct mesh backhaul and the other two bands used to enhance WiFi signal coverage and network performance throughout the home. When it comes to appearance design, the black casing and double-sided cooling holes make the ONT compact and elegant. Thanks to these features, the product can provide ultimate experiences for gigabit broadband applications like gaming, live-streaming and e-learning.

As a leader in the customer premises equipment (CPE) industry, ZTE constantly bolsters its foundational capabilities and strengthens technological innovation in a bid to offer global customers superior products and services.

ZTE’s CPE products have been deployed by over 270 operators in more than 100 countries and regions. According to the research firm Dell’Oro Group’s Broadband Access & Home Networking Quarterly Report 3Q21, ZTE ranked first globally for both shipments and revenues of Passive Optical Network (PON) ONTs in the third quarter of 2021.

Moving forward, ZTE will stay committed to building high-quality smart home products and keep innovating technologically to improve home user experiences.

