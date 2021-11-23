Kyndryl, VMware expand partnership

Kyndryl, the spin-off of IBM's managed infrastructure services business, and VMware have extended their strategic partnership focused on app modernisation and multi-cloud services.

The aim is 'to quicken IT and business reinvention for customers via the combination of VMware solutions and Kyndryl’s design, build and managed services'.

By joining forces, they will provide solutions for multi-cloud infrastructure and management, digital workspace services, managed applications, resiliency and security, and network and edge computing.

The two companies, which share a relationship built on over 20 years of collaboration, believe they can help customers speed their digital transformations by rapidly building and deploying new, more secure applications designed and built for the era of distributed work.

Stephen Leonard, global alliances and partnerships leader at Kyndryl, says: “Through this important partnership, Kyndryl and VMware will help companies design and deploy mission-critical workloads that can modernise their applications and operations to reap the benefits of cloud and multi-cloud computing.”

Susan Nash, senior VP, strategic corporate alliances at VMware, adds that multi-cloud is the digital business model of the next two decades. “With the average organisation running hundreds of apps across many different clouds, customers need solutions and strategic partners that enable their organisations to be as agile and resilient as possible. This is the power of the VMware and Kyndryl partnership.”

The two companies have established local, regional, and worldwide alignment of their respective capabilities, expertise and resources that will facilitate solution planning, investment, and execution. They are also developing innovations together through a Joint Innovation Lab (JIL), which spearheads and drives delivery model innovations.

The JIL programs will also focus on developing solutions for app modernisation, containers, observability, and security with VMware Tanzu, as well as multi-cloud management solutions.