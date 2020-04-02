Infographic: Talkwalker – crisis management template
A crisis will be a surprise. How you plan to react, can't be. Your organisation will be judged on how it responds. You’ll need a crisis plan and a response team. You’ll need trained personnel and social media monitoring. You’ll need damage limitation to protect the reputation of your brand.
Don’t jeopardise your brand. Download two essential crisis management templates:
- Crisis communication roadmap – minimise the risks and create an effective plan.
- In case of emergency – crisis plan checklist – don’t miss vital steps.