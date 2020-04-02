BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Business Continuity Management

Infographic: Talkwalker – crisis management template

Issued by Talkwalker Sarl
Johannesburg, 02 Apr 2020
Infographics

A crisis will be a surprise. How you plan to react, can't be. Your organisation will be judged on how it responds. You’ll need a crisis plan and a response team. You’ll need trained personnel and social media monitoring. You’ll need damage limitation to protect the reputation of your brand.

Don’t jeopardise your brand. Download two essential crisis management templates:

  • Crisis communication roadmap – minimise the risks and create an effective plan.
  • In case of emergency – crisis plan checklist – don’t miss vital steps.
