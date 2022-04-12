Agritech firm IQ Logistica unveils mobile farming app

Pretoria-based IQ Logistica, an agritech start-up, has launched a farming mobile app, allowing farmers to manage full farming operations from their phones or tablets.

The company says the app, Farmers Friend, has digital capabilities that will assist in transforming small farming and accelerate productivity.

IQ Logistica uses software-as-a-service platforms for accumulating key data for and from farmers that assists them to scale their farming projects.

According to IQ Logistica, the tool allows farmers to “easily view, manage and access all of their operational data to mitigate risks, successfully implement lucrative stakeholder relationships and optimise their yield opportunities”.

The app monitors over 100 farming activities, including contract management, weather reporting, soil moisture, as well as harvest and yield reporting.

There is growing focus on technology to enhance farming, especially in developing countries.

Five months ago, the International Telecommunication Union unveiled a global initiative to study the impact of artificial intelligence and the internet of things on improving farming techniques.

The UN’s tech agency is seeking solutions such as precision farming, predictive analytics for smart farming, the optimisation of cultivable acreage, remote cattle monitoring and management, agricultural robotics and greenhouse automation.

Last month, Israeli-based agritech firm SupPlant raised an additional R408 million to assist South Africans to adopt digital solutions in fighting climate change.

David Jeromin, director of business development at IQ Logistica, says: “By creating a digital footprint, farmers using Farmers Friend have the ability to see every aspect of their farm and its needs offline or online.

“The team at IQ Logistica are excited that SA farmers are able to use the app to optimise their production, while seamlessly accumulating the information necessary to obtain insurance, finance and sustainability certification.”

Farmers Friend is available now on Android and iOS.