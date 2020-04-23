Pinnacle offers customers irresistible Huawei Wi-Fi 6 promotion

Leading ICT distributor, Pinnacle, is offering resellers the promotion of a lifetime with the Huawei AirEngine 5760-10. Until the end of June 2020, resellers will receive a free unit for every two units purchased with Pinnacle: three for the price of two has never sounded this good.

Upping its game from the Huawei Wi-Fi 5, Huawei Wi-Fi 6 delivers four times higher bandwidth and more connections, while achieving lower latency and energy consumption, forcing that electricity spend to decrease.

Ensuring that the need for speed be placed in the past, the Huawei AirEngine APs are the industry's only APs to provide 16 spatial streams and a throughput rate of up to 10.75Gbps, delivering a fibre-like network experience for heavy-traffic services such as AR/VR and 4K video.

Recognised as a “strong performer” in the Forrester New Wave Report and a Jan 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Wired and Wireless LAN Access Infrastructure, Huawei is certainly making its mark in the enterprise space. What makes the Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 so great is its versatility: the unit can be utilised in the office, classroom, home, local store, airports and many more, creating wireless workspaces wherever you are. The unit also offers backwards compatibility, meaning it can support 4G as well as 5G connectivity, ensuring you are fully future-proof.

The AirEngine 5760-10 offers resellers:

* Built-in smart antennas;

* DC: 12 V ± 10% power input;

* 15.8W maximum power consumption; and

* A maximum of approximately 512 users at a time.

With Huawei being the first service provider to launch Wi-Fi 6 in the industry, the technology is still relatively new to users. Huawei compiled a list of the 'top 10 Wi-Fi 6 misconceptions' to assist users in navigating their way through the latest generation of WiFi standards. In addition, Pinnacle has a range of Huawei specialists ready to assist you with any queries you may have.

Make sure you take advantage of this great offer; contact socialmedia@pinnacle.co.za for a quote.