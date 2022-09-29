BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY MEDIA COMPANY
Companies
Sectors
Digital Economy
  • Home
  • /
  • Digital Economy
  • /
  • Gated video: Improve your business processes with an automated, customizable e- signature workflow

Gated video: Improve your business processes with an automated, customizable e- signature workflow

Issued by Symtrax
Johannesburg, 29 Sep 2022
Visit our press office Symtrax Press Office
Read time 50sec
Comments (0)

Are you facing the following bottlenecks in your current document signature process?

  • Unnecessary overhead costs;
  • Pending tasks;
  • Lack of traceability and governance;
  • Compromised document security;
  • Lack of audit trails; and
  • No integration with your existing IT system.

Then join us for this webinar, where we will demonstrate how to automate a business document workflow, including online validation and e-signature. The workflow will be generic and customisable to accommodate the requirements of different industries and processes.


Key highlights of the webinar:

  • Definitions – e-signature overview, legal viability, difference between e-signature and digital signature;
  • Current bottlenecks of the existing signature process;
  • How Compleo Hybrid can help to overcome the issues;
  • Generic process demonstration using Compleo Hybrid;
  • Key benefits of integrating Compleo Hybrid into your system; and
  • Q&A.
Login with
ITWeb 6 hours ago
Be the first to comment
See also