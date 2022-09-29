Gated video: Improve your business processes with an automated, customizable e- signature workflow

Are you facing the following bottlenecks in your current document signature process?

Unnecessary overhead costs;

Pending tasks;

Lack of traceability and governance;

Compromised document security;

Lack of audit trails; and

No integration with your existing IT system.

Then join us for this webinar, where we will demonstrate how to automate a business document workflow, including online validation and e-signature. The workflow will be generic and customisable to accommodate the requirements of different industries and processes.

Key highlights of the webinar: