Gated video: Improve your business processes with an automated, customizable e- signature workflow
Comments (0)
Are you facing the following bottlenecks in your current document signature process?
- Unnecessary overhead costs;
- Pending tasks;
- Lack of traceability and governance;
- Compromised document security;
- Lack of audit trails; and
- No integration with your existing IT system.
Then join us for this webinar, where we will demonstrate how to automate a business document workflow, including online validation and e-signature. The workflow will be generic and customisable to accommodate the requirements of different industries and processes.
Key highlights of the webinar:
- Definitions – e-signature overview, legal viability, difference between e-signature and digital signature;
- Current bottlenecks of the existing signature process;
- How Compleo Hybrid can help to overcome the issues;
- Generic process demonstration using Compleo Hybrid;
- Key benefits of integrating Compleo Hybrid into your system; and
- Q&A.