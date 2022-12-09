Take your sport obsession to greater heights with AppGallery

Take on multiple leader boards and rank to the top with stimulating games from AppGallery. From soccer to volleyball, billiards, cricket, rugby, tennis and more, you can be spoilt for choice this sports season.

If you feel you have what it takes to score big, then take a leap of faith and battle with some of the leading contenders in the online gaming community. Here are a few suggested games that will be both challenging and impressive, with a variety of great features.

Top Eleven: Become one of the best digital soccer managers

If you think playing a soccer game is challenging, then wait till you have downloaded Top Eleven. In this game, you can build a team, train players and establish success as a soccer manager. The award-winning game takes your gaming experiencing a level higher by allowing users to form their own club and create their own stadium. Once you have done that, you can go head-to-head with other soccer managers around the world.

Ready to showcase your best skills and flex your competitive muscle? Top Eleven keeps you on your toes with every challenge. If you’re not a football fan, you can alternatively download Rugby Manager, which is similar to Top Eleven and enables you to also build and train your own dream team to victory.

Volleyball Challenge: Serve, block and attack

Whether you’re a volleyball fanatic who loves indoor or outdoor action, you’ll be happy to know that on AppGallery, there is a suitable game just for you. The Volleyball Challenge allows you to take on your opponents and showcase your best skills on the court. In this game, you can swerve, block and attack using the various modes that give you power and strength.

If you’re looking for fun and competitiveness, simply take a seat, download the app and be prepared to get an extraordinary experience that will test your technical performance.

Billiards: Improve your pool game

Billiards is a game for two people, like pool, that is played on a table and in which balls are struck with cues and deposited into designated holes. If you enjoy walking into a gaming arcade and playing this game, then you are in luck, the mobile version, Billiards: Ball Pool, is just as challenging.

Like with the physical pool game, you’ll require focus and technique to get your balls into the right corners. The only catch is that you won’t need to adjust your body alignment, grip and prepare a pre-shot routine. You get the chance to battle with friends, online, through more than 100 levels of challenge modes.

Stick Cricket Live: Bat and bowl to victory

Put your batting skills to the test as you explore Stick Cricket Live on exceptional 3D cricket stadiums. If you think you have what it takes to challenge your opponent and win big with tactical bowling, then download Stick Cricket Live to compete in some of the greatest leagues.

Real Bike Racing: Redefine speed and adventure

If you love speed, then get ready to experience the adrenaline rush of Real Bike Racing. Start the engine and be amazed with every bump and turn that will take you on unique adventures across spectacular environments.

Defeat your rivals, perform stunts and showcase your skills with every race. With over 10 types of superbikes to select, functional rear-view mirrors will help see what’s coming behind you and a virtual reality mode for extra exhilaration. If you love the fast lane, then Real Bike Racing is suitable for you.

Finger Tennis: Challenge yourself to fast-paced tournaments

Enjoy a mobile game of tennis with 3D graphics and simple controls that will help you win with every swing. The Finger Tennis app comes with exceptional fast-paced tournaments that challenges your every move on unique courts where you can showcase your skills.

While Finger Tennis makes it easy for you to block and swing just using a single finger, it nonetheless features a complex engine that recognises and rewards every smart move and strategic decision-making. Get your sports fix on mobile by visiting AppGallery and exploring what’s on offer in the world of sports. If you’re looking to ignite your passion for some or all your favourite sports, then look no further than on this app distribution platform.

For more info how to score with Huawei this sporting season, click here!