Rectron takes head office off-grid with Huawei

Rectron product manager Matthew Hall and Huawei Digital Power South Africa CEO Zhang Yu signing the memorandum of agreement.

Local ICT distributor Rectron has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Huawei South Africa, to help take its Johannesburg-based head office operations off-grid.

As part of the agreement, Rectron will purchase a FusionSolar Smart String Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) from Huawei.

The distributor says it is strengthening its renewable energy strategy as part of its plans to go off-grid with the deployment of the system, which has capacity for 1MWh and will be installed at its head office in Midrand.

As SA continues to struggle with the crippling economic effects of the energy crisis, more homeowners and businesses are looking to renewable energy solutions in efforts to side-step Eskom’s frequent periods of load-shedding and power outages.

Rectron and Huawei signed the MOU at Solar Show Africa 2023, held this week at the Sandton Convention Centre.

“Huawei has been a long-standing partner of Rectron for a number of years now and we’re excited to expand this relationship by being the first company in South Africa to purchase its Smart String ESS,” says Matthew Hall, chief of products at Rectron.

“The new system is an important step to ensuring our energy security as a business.”

The Huawei FusionSolar Smart String Energy Storage Solution ensures battery pack optimisation for peak times and a smart rack controller to supply constant energy, according to a statement.

The ESS is about the size of a standard shipping container and will house 63 lithium battery packs at 16.13kWh each.

“Load-shedding has unfortunately reached untenable proportions, forcing many businesses to seek out new forms of power supply. The FusionSolar Smart String ESS from Huawei will allow us to not only ensure uninterrupted operations, but means we are powering our head office with a sustainable solar solution,” adds Hall.