There is 'Hope Ahead' with Puleng Technologies

Putting food on the table of those most in need was the goal of an innovative campaign by Puleng Technologies. By utilising the power of local radio, the campaign has given voice to the local community, and the overwhelming response is one of hope.

Working in conjunction with MixFM 93.8, Midrand-based Puleng Technologies has donated R100 000 to the Hope Ahead campaign. Announced live three times a day on MixFM 93.8, nominees receive a R1 500 Shoprite food e-voucher. The campaign started on 27 April and will conclude at the end of May.

"We needed a local voice and platform for hope, and we are excited to be working with the professionals at MixFM 93.8," says Steven James, Executive at Puleng.

"As a technology company, the speed and agility of the campaign where we could get a Shoprite e-voucher to the nominee instantaneously and directly to their mobile phone appealed to us. We also wanted to tap into MixFM 93.8's regional reach, and the idea of having an interactive media which allows the audience to tell their own story has proven to be very uplifting."

Puleng recognises that people are the building blocks of a successful business, and we continue to grow our people, customers and our shareholders' value while being conscious of our responsibilities and accountability as a truly South African business.

Puleng Technologies encourages all ICT companies to consider contributing to the "Hope Ahead" campaign. To hear from some of the recipients receiving their e-vouchers, go to Puleng Hope Ahead.

Tune into MixFM 93.8 weekly on a Wednesday at 14h15 to hear from Puleng Technologies, its partners and other sponsors. If you, or someone you know, are struggling financially and in need of some short-term relief, now is the time to be the hope. WhatsApp "Grocery" to 084 822 0938 or go to www.mixfm.co.za and complete the nomination form. Recipients will be selected daily at random.

Puleng Technologies: innovation, technology delivered through local expertise.