Vodacom, Amdocs launch African Centre of Excellence

Vodacom Group and Amdocs, a provider of software and services to the communications and media industry, today announced the creation of the African Centre of Excellence, which will assist the telco with operational efficiencies.

The centre is expected to enable Vodacom to deliver next-generation experiences in Tanzania, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by introducing a standardised, flexible configuration, monitoring and monetisation of differentiated services, while providing a unified IT architecture across the three countries.

According to the companies, the centre will be launched as soon as all operational and commercial details have been finalised.

They say in a statement the centre will enable Vodacom to launch new products and services, including bringing 5G services to its customers, with the backing of Amdocs’s Openet charging solutions.

“Vodacom will continue to seek strategic partnerships as we evolve from a telco to a techco. This will allow us to realise our Tech 2025 strategy by investing in modern network technologies and digital IT systems to scale our products and services,” says Dejan Kastelic, group chief technology officer at Vodacom.

“Vodacom’s partnership with Amdocs enables us to move to a cloud-native, standardised architecture and develop a single centre of excellence in Africa which will in turn allow us to deliver a consistent, next-generation customer experience across our operations.”

Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of technology and head of strategy at Amdocs, comments: “We’re delighted that Vodacom is leveraging Amdocs’s Openet platforms to create next-generation experiences in Africa.



“We’re passionate about creating the best-connected experiences, and Vodacom’s adoption of a unified, 5G-ready architecture means more rapidly bringing those experiences to life for customers in Tanzania, Mozambique and the DRC.”