Five reasons why all Android users should download AppGallery

Released globally in April 2018, Huawei AppGallery is now available in more than 190 countries, including South Africa. In such a short space of time, it has already become one of the top used app platforms in the world. But why should Huawei customers have all the fun? Even if you have another make of Android device, you can still experience the wide variety of apps and games on offer in AppGallery. Here are five reasons why you should check it out.

1. Rewards all round

One of the unique features of AppGallery is that users are rewarded for everything they do. The Huawei Loyalty Programme goes from level one to level 10. Points can be earned just by checking into AppGallery daily, making in-app purchases or downloading certain apps. In turn, these points can be redeemed for a wide array of things including paying for in-app purchases and even getting discounts on Huawei devices. Even better, users can claim online coupons, in-app vouchers and offline retail discounts and goodies.

As part of this, AppGallery has a built-in Gift Centre where users can get exclusive content on their favourite apps and mobile games. From the latest skins to unique wallpapers and everything else in-between, gifts add a new level of interactivity to app downloads.

2. Safeguard your data and privacy

Every third-party app in AppGallery has undergone a rigorous screening, monitoring, certification and inspection process. These steps successfully identify and isolate malicious, rogue or Trojan horse apps, preventing these from appearing on AppGallery.

For developers wanting to upload their apps onto AppGallery, they must first complete real name authentication before releasing it. This means the developer can be traced if something goes wrong. AppGallery detects malicious in-app behaviour such as eavesdropping, monitoring users and taking screenshots or screen recordings without permission.

AppGallery conducts privacy disclosure inspections for apps that call, collect or upload sensitive data from users without permission. It also scans apps for any loopholes, vulnerabilities or backdoors. By integrating intelligent detection methods with real name authentication, AppGallery delivers a safe environment that protects users against any conceivable threat.

3. Protect the young ones

AppGallery has a host of freely available parental control apps to ensure parents can entertain and educate their little ones in a safe environment.

For instance, the free version of Kaspersky SafeKids lets parents block harmful sites and content to ensure web searches are safe. Even ‘bad’ YouTube search requests are blocked. Other cool features include managing app usage during exam time, setting screen time limits and even locating the little ones on a map while setting a safe geo-fenced area that will trigger an alert if they move outside of it.

4. Exploring selections

Another thing that really sets AppGallery apart is it’s curated, selected and diverse apps. Managed through the ‘Top Collections’ option, you get access to incredible local and international apps based on your lifestyle, interests and location.

These collections include business, shopping, education, entertainment and finance apps, just to name a few. There is even a collection for the hottest locally developed apps created by incredibly talented Africans. Collections rely on advanced machine learning algorithms (think artificial intelligence with a boost) to help users find what they need without having to trawl through pages of content.

5. Get your game on

You know what they say about all work and no play. Well, AppGallery has made room for that too. Unleash the joy of mobile gaming with the latest hit titles, and discover hot new games optimised to play faster, smoother and longer.

Huawei continuously collaborates with brands and game developers globally to ensure those with a penchant for playing around on their devices have access to the widest range of mobile titles available. This is done through Huawei’s GameCenter app, which brings mobile gaming communities together with high-quality content and exciting rewards. There are exclusive online game packages, offers and promotions, with just about any title available for download. Gamers can even pre-order titles and be among the first to know about the latest mobile games.

And to further show its commitment to gaming, Huawei and African esports tournament organiser Mettlestate is bringing South African gamers the Garena FreeFire Showdown, With over one billion downloads of this game on Android devices alone, this is one of the most popular mobile battle royale games this year, and it showed in this tournament, with over 150 teams battling for glory.

Click here to download Huawei AppGallery and unlock a new digital world for your mobile device today!

