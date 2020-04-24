White paper: Information security under exceptional circumstances – instructions for private individuals

Get your copy! check_box I give consent to share these details with CyberVision Cancel submit attach_file Whitepaper

This white paper discusses the information security challenges for individuals working from home during exceptional circumstances such as the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic lockdowns across the world. Instructions based on the knowledge gained through historical experiences of remote users are provided in order to assist those working from home avoiding the escalating global cyber security threats.

The information provided includes details on how to manage one’s IT resources in a home environment responsibly and the precautions needed to perform such tasks as using e-mail accounts, connecting to office resources, online shopping, using online chats and video conferencing, as well as how to use data connections smartly.

Advice on how to avoid online scams, being able to recognise such scams and what to do in the event of getting scammed are also provided.