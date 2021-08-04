Touch less or touchless? Not quite the same thing

Barry Venter, CEO, Nashua South Africa.

The common saying ‘sign on the dotted line’ has morphed into ‘sign on glass’. In a low touch economy, solutions that allow people to sign digitally are coming to the fore. Over and above the risk involved in using a pen that countless others have touched, there’s the digitisation of data factor.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, some companies had already adopted digital signature technology, but as the low touch economy becomes increasingly relevant with the country remaining at level three lockdown, businesses are realising the value of having technology that allows people to sign documents digitally and even remotely, if required.

Sign on glass technology spans most industries and sectors, and companies that haven’t implemented it need to ask themselves why not, according to Barry Venter, CEO of Nashua South Africa.

He says: “Electronic digital signature technology exists; it is mature, affordable and widely accepted. Public sector is adopting it, yet we generally still sign a piece of paper when receiving deliveries or entering office and residential complexes. Why aren’t more businesses using it?”

Using sign on glass removes the risk involved in having multiple people touching a pen and pieces of paper in a world in which people are increasingly wary of touching surfaces touched by others. It is to this extent that our world is shifting from a touch less environment to a touchless one.

This doesn’t just apply to courier deliveries. With people not being office-based, the various departments within a business have also had to adjust, says Venter. For instance, in order for a business to run sustainably, the accounts payable department needs to be able to operate regardless. People need their expense claims to be paid even if they’re working remotely – or, in normal times, travelling for business. “Where previously the relevant person would walk around the building with sheets of paper invoices, collecting signature approvals for payments, this is no longer feasible. Now, regardless of where they’re located, people are able to approve accounts payable remotely using a digital signature. In addition, what some businesses may not realise is that these signatures are legally binding.”

Whether it’s for leave applications or complex contracts, digital signature solutions use digital certificate technologies to sign documents and embed authentication. This also makes it easier for the data to be captured and managed in compliance with the relevant legislation, particularly POPIA, which has just come into effect. Many forms that need to be signed have a place to print one’s name, date, location and then sign. In a digital environment, all of this information isn’t required.

Paper-based is king – or is it?

Despite all of the inherent advantages, some of which have already been outlined, businesses are still to some extent resistant to deploying sign on glass technology. Venter says this is primarily because adoption is deemed to be either expensive, difficult or cumbersome. “However, in reality it’s quite easy to deploy, and we need to educate businesses about that. All too often a digital solution is construed as expensive, or the customer may not understand the technology and therefore won’t feel driven to adopt it. The bottom line is that you’ll always get people who still trust paper and who distrust technology.

“An example would be those who prefer to deal with a bank teller rather than an ATM or even online banking. They’re wary of onboarding new technology, especially digital signing solutions, partly because they might not understand the legality of such signatures and that it is a legally binding document if signed digitally.”

The challenge is how to redress all of these barriers. Venter says businesses need to realise the key role that digital signatures can play in their digitisation journey, as the majority of businesses are on a massive drive to digitise most of their processes.

While businesses were already heading in this direction prior to the pandemic, COVID-19 has inspired both the innovation and adoption of touchless technology. “The lockdown spearheaded adoption of this type of technology, making business aware of the need for these solutions. Whereas they may have been toying with the idea of adopting sign on glass, now they know they have to adopt it.”

