Takealot appoints Mamongae Mahlare as group CEO

Mamongae Mahlare joins the Takealot Group from Illovo Sugar SA, where she was managing director.

Takealot Group has appointed Mamongae Mahlare as its new group chief executive officer, effective 1 October.

In a statement today, the Naspers-controlled online retailer says Mahlare’s appointment follows the announcement that Kim Reid will transition to chairman of Takealot Group during the course of this year, where he will focus on the group’s longer-term growth ambitions.



In February, Takealot made some changes to its executive team.

At the time, the company said once he becomes chairman, Reid is set to work closely with the group CEO and shareholder, Naspers, on the group’s next phase, stepping back from day-to-day operations to focus on initiatives that will deliver future value for the group.

Launched in June 2011, the shopping site has rapidly evolved over the years, opening warehouses throughout the country, expanding its selection to over 21 departments, adding a third-party sellers’ marketplace, and most recently, adding pickup points across the country.

Mahlare joins the Takealot Group from Illovo Sugar South Africa, where she was managing director.

The company says as a seasoned business leader, Mahlare brings with her a strong balance between operational experience, strategy, innovation, engineering and brand, having previously worked at organisations such as SABMiller, Unilever and Coca-Cola.

“The opportunity to lead a technology-centric, innovative, South African champion that has created thousands of jobs and enabled so many SMMEs over the past 10 years is both exciting and humbling. I look forward to working with the teams to take this great company to even greater heights,” says Mahlare.



“We have searched far and wide to find a leader who has the experience, skills and ambition to write the next chapter for the Takealot Group. I’m excited for this next phase and, as chairman, I am very much looking forward to partnering with Mamongae to continue to grow the business,” says Reid.



Along with Mahlare’s appointment, the Takealot Group has also named Tessa Ackermann as group chief financial officer.



Other key executive appointments include:

• Alex Wörz has been appointed CEO of Mr D Food, replacing Devin Sinclair.

• Rayhaan Samsodien, appointed CFO of Mr D Food.

• Octavius Vermooten, appointed CFO of Takealot.com.

• Jurgen Hanekom, appointed CFO of Superbalist.com.

Frederik Zietsman was previously appointed CEO of Takealot.com in April.

“Seeing all the new appointments coming from within the group excites me as it points to the fact that the business creates opportunities for people to grow and progress,” says Mahlare.

“We’re delighted that Mamongae is joining the group at such a pivotal time for Takealot. The business is in great shape and ready for its next phase of growth under a strong leadership team. Takealot is an excellent South African business, with much more to come,” says Bob van Dijk, Group CEO, Prosus and Naspers.