White paper: Biometrics for telecoms

Nuance and Microsoft are streamlining and protecting the customer experience for telco organisations with solutions for frictionless biometric authentication and intelligent fraud prevention.

Microsoft’s Azure cloud delivers security advantages on an innovative and trusted platform that underpins Nuance Gatekeeper. Together, the solution protects customer experiences by identifying humans behind each interaction, enabling more personalised service while managing and reducing fraud risk.

As this white paper will show, telcos of all stripes around the world are turning to biometrics for seamless authentication that enhances the customer experience and intelligent fraud prevention that protects their interactions.

