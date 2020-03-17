Adobe enables distance learning globally for educational institutes affected by COVID-19

With heightened concern around COVID-19, many schools and universities worldwide are building disaster mitigation plans and preparing for school-wide closures. In response to this, Adobe will be providing schools and universities that have Creative Cloud access in on-site computer labs with temporary at-home licences of Creative Cloud desktop apps for their students and faculty, and Adobe will bring forward or move back this date based on how the situation evolves. This will enable students to continue their learning remotely. This offer is subject to qualification: https://helpx.adobe.com/enterprise/kb/covid-19-education-labs.html

Adobe will enable Creative Cloud desktop app access to students in faculties which are part of an eligible educational institute. All Creative Cloud desktop apps that are available in an All Apps subscription will be available.

Please refer to the following links for further information:

HelpX page , including how educational users can request access

What’s next:

Monday, 16 March: Adobe will send IT admin e-mail to K12 and Higher Education customers (Take note: Adobe will not be e-mailing students or the faculty directly)

Friday, 20 March: Adobe begins entitling customers

Adobe also has a vital role to play in organisations. It is offering free 90-day access to Adobe Connect, which is a Web conferencing solution, until 1 July 2020. This offer gives users the ability to join meetings, training and virtual classrooms from the safety of their homes. To learn more, please check out the Adobe Connect blog here.

From our part and as an offer to help you, Learning Curve is prepared to manage all the console activity to embrace this opportunity. This will be to help add and remove users, manage and control all console activity, assist with student queries, etc.

Should you require us to assist with this implementation, please reach out to us. Otherwise, please click the following link to guide you through the necessary steps of setting this offer up in your own admin consoles: Please Click Here.

Learning Curve has also recently become a Skillshare partner in Africa and has discussed the same measures with them. We have negotiated with them a similar arrangement where any staff or student who would like access to two months of a Skillshare premium programme for free just needs to e-mail us at skillshare@learningcurve.co.za.

Global activation can be arrange; please make contact at the same e-mail address.

