 Hello Contract debuts subscriber portal

Hello Contract, a fully-automated software platform, has debuted a subscriber portal which gives entrepreneurs and small businesses unlimited access to its database of legal contracts and documents, for a small monthly fee.

In addition to the legal document database, the platform includes an online document repository and an integrated digital signing solution.

The launch price for the platform is set at R800 per month based on a year’s subscription. The service includes 28 contracts and documents covering a wide spectrum of entrepreneur and small business needs, as well as one hour of free legal document support per month.

Hello Contract says it aims to educate entrepreneurs through an extensive knowledge library which enables business owners to take control of the contracts they use daily. Their blogs are updated weekly and include self-service guides.

“Our subscriber package allows companies to gain access to high-quality legal contracts and documents, that they otherwise might never be able to afford, at a reasonable price.”

In addition, the company says its service removes the need to store documents offline as all documents that are created and signed are stored in a digital repository using a highly secure cloud solution.