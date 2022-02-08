Cisco appoints new MD for Sub-Saharan Africa

Hani Raad, Cisco managing director of Sub-Saharan Africa.

Cisco has appointed Hani Raad as Sub-Saharan Africa managing director.

A 15-year Cisco veteran, Raad brings over 25 years of diverse experience in ICT and executive leadership to the region, says the networking company.

He currently leads Cisco’s small and medium enterprise business sales and strategy across Middle East and Africa.

In his new role, Raad will be shaping Cisco’s strategic direction in Sub-Saharan Africa, with a strong focus on leveraging technology to support digitisation, innovation and social inclusion, it says.

Raad succeeds Garsen Naidu, who has been appointed as leader of the Sales Specialist Organisation at Cisco Middle East and Africa.

Cisco says Raad is a strong supporter of corporate social responsibility, including Cisco’s Networking Academy programme, which delivers ICT training and skills development to Africa and the rest of the world.

“At Cisco we are passionate about innovation, but we also know that our responsibility does not end with technology. True to our company purpose to ‘power an inclusive future for all’, we believe in a world where businesses operate with all aspects of society in mind, not just the majority,” Raad says.

He notes that a key focus for Cisco Sub-Saharan Africa under his leadership will be strengthening channel relationships and supporting customers in their ambitions to deliver sustainable economic growth and create employment opportunities across the continent.