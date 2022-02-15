MTN SA to recruit 150 digital experts

MTN SA is recruiting 150 digital experts, as the mobile operator seeks to become Africa’s leading digital platform business within three years.

MTN says its expansion drive to become a fully-fledged technology services company is in full swing.

It is now looking to fill many new critical roles, including user experience and user interface designers, product owners, performance marketers, digital content specialists, e-commerce experts, full stack developers, scrum masters and business analysts.

With SA’s unemployment rate at a record 34.9% in the third quarter of 2021, and more than half a million jobs shed nationwide, MTN says it is crucial that companies help create more jobs and opportunities.

The move to seek fresh digital talent ties in with MTN Group’s 2025 ambition to become Africa’s leading digital platform business by 2025.

SA’s second-biggest telco says the drive for digital solutions in the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) is an important enabler of jobs growth and an avenue to help close skills gaps.

“We intend to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world and are therefore looking to expand our teams to ensure we keep challenging what we do to always do better,” says Tebogo Maenetja, chief of human resources at MTN SA.

“As we recover from the devastation of COVID-19, exciting job openings for young people and those with high-level digital skills and aptitude are opening up within MTN; proof of the power that connectivity holds for South Africans.

“We are innovating more and investing to lead with platforms that will all be powered by MTN,” notes Maenetja.

“Our experts and expertise will be central to helping us bring these benefits of the modern, digital world to more South African citizens, but we know our success will be measured by the quality of our people and our ability to create and to influence and improve the lives of all.”

MTN says COVID-19 has accelerated digitalisation, evidenced by the surge in certain 4IR technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) in medical diagnosis, the internet of things (IOT) for consumer goods, and mobile applications for financial transactions.

This, MTN says, has prompted the need for new solutions and talent.

“The way people live, play and work has changed forever, and MTN is embracing a new world of digital technology and service in areas like fintech, AI, IOT, robotics and many more.

“There is much to do as we continue expanding our solutions, put more focus on innovation and keep investing in the quality of our network. We look forward to welcoming over 100 high-level candidates to MTN SA in 2022, as they join us on the next exciting chapter in our journey,” concludes Maenetja.