Building cyber resilience in the organisation

Kudakwashe Charandura

Cyber crime is growing in both frequency and sophistication, and protecting critical data is on top of every CIO’s priority list.

ITWEB SECURITY SUMMIT 2022 Registration is now open for ITWeb Security Summit 2022 in Johannesburg. Themed ‘Driving the business value of cybersecurity in an era of accelerated change’, this year’s event will feature experts and thought leaders from across the globe, who will share their knowledge and insights on the most critical issues facing businesses today. It will also feature a range of workshops, training courses, and much more. For more information, and to register, go here.



Unfortunately, traditional security tools and solutions are no longer able to successfully fight complex cyber crimes, meaning businesses need to build a robust cyber security resilience strategy to enable them to maintain business continuity should a security incident occur.

Cyber resilience can be defined as the ability to anticipate, withstand, recover from and adapt to a security event, attack or other compromise occur. It helps organisations defend against cyber crimes, mitigates risk, lessens the severity of a breach, and allows companies to carry on operating.

In addition, cyber resilience differs from cyber security, because while the latter helps to strengthen a company’s defences to prevent attackers from gaining a foothold on the network, there is no silver bullet, and businesses must be able to withstand inevitable attacks.

Cyber resilience is a broader church, and involves solutions, policies, and clearly defined steps to take, should cyber defences fail.

To discuss this further, Kudakwashe Charandura, head of Cyber Security at SNG Grant Thornton, will be presenting on “Cyber resiliency: examining how to create multiple layers of protection to minimise the effects of an attack”, at the ITWeb Security Summit 2022, to be held from 31 May to 2 June at the Sandton Convention Centre.

During his talk, Charandura will unpack how to make an organisation sufficiently bullet proof to prevent a major incident, rather than making it completely invulnerable.