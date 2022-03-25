White paper: Google's guide to building a data-driven culture

Building a culture where data reigns involves people, process and technology. It’s a journey that starts with understanding why a data culture matters, then continues down the road to folding data-driven decision-making into all of the business’s teams and initiatives.

Organisations today are faced with opportunities and risks, and need to make the best decisions possible. Implementing a data culture can help organisations become more agile, responsive to customer needs and open to innovation. In this white paper, you’ll find out what to consider as you move your business towards a data-driven culture, and explore these four key topics within data culture:

Operating with trust;

Democratising insights;

Increasing business agility; and

Applying intelligence.

Explore how other organisations have moved towards their own data cultures, and see how you can incorporate those insights into your own business.