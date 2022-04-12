ZTE claims number one spot in PON ONT market share rankings in 2021

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced it has been ranked first for the shipments of Passive Optical Network (PON) Optical Network Terminal (ONT) devices in the year 2021, according to the report: Broadband Access & Home Networking Quarterly Report 4Q21 by Dell’Oro Group.

ZTE constantly bolsters foundational capabilities in the fixed broadband field, developing innovations in technologies and solutions to help global customers achieve business success.

In terms of technological innovation, ZTE has recently released an AX11000 WiFi 6E 10-Gigabit-capable Symmetric Passive Optical Network (XGS-PON) ONT featuring super-fast speeds for gigabit broadband applications. Besides, ZTE’s ZXHN F8648P is the industry’s first PON ONT to pass the EasyMesh R3 certification and is well-positioned to lead the development of multi-access point (AP) home networking technology.

In terms of solution innovation, ZTE has launched a suite of “Mesh+” solutions that combine mesh networking with WiFi 6, Cloud WiFi and Fiber To The Room (FTTR) technologies to deliver an ultimate home connectivity experience. Moreover, ZTE’s FTTR solution, Power over Fiber (POF) solution, and Omni-OTN received high scores from Lightwave Innovation Reviews, demonstrating the company’s competitive advantages in the optical networking sector.

As a leader in the customer premises equipment (CPE) industry, ZTE closely follows market demands and is committed to building superior smart home products. The company keeps innovating technologies and improving user experiences in a bid to provide global operators with better products and services.

Moving forward, ZTE will further strengthen technological innovation capabilities in the 50G PON ONT, WiFi 7 products, smart home and other arenas.