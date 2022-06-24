XContent launches Business Applications Division

To align with the start of its new financial year, XContent Business Solutions, with offices in Centurion and Cape Town, has recently launched its Business Applications Division with a focus on Microsoft Dynamics 365 for the SME market.

Michael Zylstra, who heads up the Business Applications Division, says: “We are excited to be entering into this market at this stage. We believe we have a fantastic offering in our XCExpress product. While deployments of this nature can be quite costly, we have an offering on a fixed, and what we believe to be a low, price point. This allows us to work with SMEs to help ensure their continued growth by bringing technology into their environments.”

“Our relationship with Microsoft has always been strong and we believe in their product suite, and so for us to now include Dynamics and Business Applications, we are able to offer customers support on the full Microsoft stack,” said Danie de Lange, MD of XContent.

XCExpress for Dynamics 365 CE fully integrates with Microsoft Teams, allowing for a single pane of glass approach for the user. “Users will be able to toggle between e-mail, chats, D365 and meetings all on the Teams platform,” says Zylstra.

For more information on XCExpress or D365 CE, you can reach out to the team at XContent by e-mail. query@xcontent.com