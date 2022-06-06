Dynamic CloudSmiths launches Salesforce Field Service Centre of Excellence

CRM and cloud experts CloudSmiths, a Dynamic Technologies group company, is partnering with Salesforce to launch its Centre of Excellence for Salesforce Field Service. As a cloud-based service solution, Field Service Management equips service technicians out in the field with AI-powered tools, empowering them to optimise their operations and deliver critical services more efficiently.

With live monitoring and collaboration capabilities, Field Service Management provides customer support teams with the tools they need to manage schedules effectively and maximise mobile worker effectiveness. It also gives customers real-time visibility, allowing them to monitor the progress of their support cases as they’re being resolved.

Operating an efficient face-to-face customer engagement defines the moment of service your customer experiences. In today’s digital age, providing an exceptional customer experience is more important than ever. Field Service Management allows field teams to do just this while making the experience both memorable and seamless. Not only is it about delivering a service in the field, but it’s become so much more, impacting your brand in all ways that count.

“We’re very excited to partner with CloudSmiths on this initiative,” says Veena Vallabh, South Africa Country Lead for Service Cloud at Salesforce. “Field Service Management has the power to transform the way organisations operate on the ground. It’s a fantastic opportunity for South African enterprises to build seamless customer and employee experiences that compete with international standards.”

“As the largest and most experienced Salesforce partner in South Africa, we at CloudSmiths are thrilled to be working with Salesforce to introduce Field Service Management to the broader South African business landscape. On the back of several successful Field Service implementations, our customers have realised impressive results in improving customer experiences. This has largely paved the way for launching our Field Service Centre of Excellence,” Katharine Janisch, Head of Sales and Marketing at CloudSmiths reports.

The launch coincides with CloudSmiths’ Future of Field Service Executive Breakfast scheduled for 14 June 2022, where CIOs, CTOs, Operations Directors, and Service Heads can gain more insight into how Field Service can propel their organisations into the future. The event includes guest speakers from Salesforce, client success stories, and the opportunity to network and share ideas with like-minded leaders in the field service space.

For more information on CloudSmiths and the Future of Field Service event, view https://www.cloudsmiths.co.za/.

