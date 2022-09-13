KnowBe4 to host its KB4-CON on 6 October

KnowBe4 has announced that KB4-CON, its free cyber security-focused virtual event, will be held on 6 October this year.

The inaugural conference in 2021 attracted more than 6 000 registrants and 94% of attendees rating it eight or above out of 10.

Aimed at CISOs, security awareness, and cyber security professionals, this year’s event will feature keynotes from two of the most well-known figures in cyber security ­– Keren Elazari and Kevin Mitnick.

In addition, delegates will hear from industry expert Perry Carpenter on security awareness, behaviour, and culture.

KnowBe4 customers and partners will also enjoy an update on the company’s product training and best practices, gain access to its security experts and be able to network with their peers, all from the comfort of their home or office.

According to the company, KB4-CON was built with its users and partners in mind and aims to keep them up-to-date on KnowBe4 product training and best practices, help them gain access to expert advice and get all their questions answered.

For more information and to register, click here.