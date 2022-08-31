Siya Kolisi partners with crypto firm Luno

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.

Global crypto-currency firm Luno has partnered with Springboks rugby captain Siya Kolisi, to launch a crypto-currency educational campaign that encourages South Africans to think long-term when it comes to crypto investing.

Luno says the two-year educational campaign kicked off with Kolisi’s appearance in a TV commercial, aired for the first time during the Springboks’ Rugby Championship match against Australia in Adelaide on 27 August.

“Our mission is to put the power of crypto in everyone’s hands, and the Luno app is deliberately designed to make it simple for you to buy and store crypto,” saysMarius Reitz, Luno GM for Africa.

“People think buying crypto is speculating, but Luno has always believed it should be about investing in its long-term potential to improve the world’s financial system.”

Reitz notes there have been several extreme highs and lows in crypto since its inception. “When you zoom out, the ups and downs do not change the fundamental potential of crypto to improve the world's financial system, which is what its long-term value is based on.”

Vanina Schick, VP of marketing at Luno, says the company jumped at the chance to work with the rugby icon.

“Kolisi tells us that life and career can be a journey of ups and downs, but it’s the long game that really matters. This is something that we can all relate to, especially when you apply it to investing. The crypto market, which is still in its early years, sees a lot of ups and downs, but as Siya reminds us, what really matters is what you do over time,” she says.

“Like many South Africans, I am new to crypto investment so I had to do some research before deciding to partner with Luno,” Kolisi says.

“I love that Luno focuses on providing education for new crypto investors like me so we can make better, long-term financial decisions. I have always believed that with the right team behind you, you can focus on the long game.”