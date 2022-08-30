Accelerating iSSC’s cloud offering through strategic IT-business partnership

The IT-business partnership between Cloudmania and iSSC is a longstanding and strategic collaboration to revolutionise the way in which iSSC supports their customers.

This partnership approach enables iSSC to boost their performance, ensures scalability, improves uptime, provides seamless integration and offers convenient approaches for improved customer collaboration. It further also supports iSSC’s geo-expansion plans to have an improved customer reach across the continent.

The combined capabilities offer the market solutions that meet their actual needs, backed by deep technical knowledge, advanced support and an overall improved customer experience.

The collaboration also contributed to improved brand positioning and visibility, through collaborative marketing efforts, which not only helped to generate new businesses, but also contributed to iSSC’s growth.