NCR split on the cards

The Adobe and Figma proposed $20 billion deal; Ingram Micro filing for an IPO; NCR plans to split; and an EU antitrust decision against Google dominated the ICT market last month.

Key local news

Guardian Eye, a Vivica Group (formerly Vox) company that offers remote CCTV monitoring, access control and industrial control systems, acquired the Activate Group, an internet of things as a service provider.

MultiChoice bought Namola, an emergency-assist organisation.

Bidorbuy and uAfrica will merge to create a new e-commerce platform called the Bob Group.

Cape Town-based unified communications service provider Far South Networks has been placed under liquidation.

UK-based Chattermill, a unified customer intelligence platform, has formed a partnership with YouKnow Digital to expand its operations into Africa.

India-based CyborgIntell, an artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, has opened an office in SA.

Dark Fibre Africa and Vumatel are now running under a new parent company, Maziv.

The Huge Group plans to make a significant investment in Interfile Group, a specialist software company focused on e-government and electronic bill presentment and payment.

The R197 million investment by Alitheia IDF, Africa’s first and largest gender-lens private equity fund, in SweepSouth, an online home services platform with presence across Africa.

The R272 million investment by Arise, an African investment company, in iiDENTIFii, a Cape Town-based biometrics tech firm.

The appointments of new CEOs/MDs, etc, at Altron, ITA, Luno, Syspro and Vodacom’s soon-to-be-launched TowerCo.

Key African news

Host Africa acquired DigiServ Technologies, a web hosting company.

The $160 million investment by the International Finance Corporation in Safaricom Ethiopia.

The appointment of Eliud Owalo as Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for ICT.

South Korea has levied fines running into millions of dollars on Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms following accusations of privacy law violations.

Key international news

Accenture acquired a number of companies, including: Canada-based Eclipse Automation, a provider of customised manufacturing automation and robotics solutions; Carbon Intelligence, a carbon and climate change strategy consultancy; MacGregor Partners, a supply chain consultancy and technology provider specialising in intelligent logistics and warehouse management; and the Beacon Group, a growth strategy consultancy firm. Accenture also formed agreements to buy Inspirage, an integrated supply chain specialist firm focused on Oracle technology; and Stellantis’ World Class Manufacturing Training & Consulting business, a centre of excellence that supports process optimisation in manufacturing and the supply chain. Through Accenture Ventures, the company invested in Pixxel, a leader in cutting-edge earth imaging technology.

ACPCreativIT bought Versatile Communications, the provider of a broad suite of solutions and services, including digital transformation, cloud infrastructure, cyber security, networking, managed services and procurement services.

Acuity Knowledge Partners, a provider of research, analytics and business intelligence to the financial services sector, purchased Cians Analytics, a provider of research and analytical support to financial institutions.

Altair has signed a definitive agreement to acquire RapidMiner, a leader in advanced data analytics and machine learning software.

Amazon bought Cloostermans-Huwaert, a Belgium-based warehouse robotics outfit.

AUO Display Plus purchased Rise Vision, a cloud-based digital signage software company.

AvePoint acquired tyGraph, an award-winning platform that allows organisations to organise, measure and analyse human interactions to accelerate success in the digital workplace.

BCE bought Distrubtel, an independent communications provider.

Bottomline purchased Nexus Systems, a provider of accounts payable and payments automation software for the real estate and property management industries.

Bright Data acquired Israel-based Market Beyond, an e-commerce insights provider.

Calendly, a cloud-based meeting scheduler, bought Prelude, which offers a platform for scheduling panel interviews as part of the employee recruitment process.

Capgemini purchased Aodigy Asia Pacific, a Singapore-based company specialising in digital transformation on the Salesforce platform, and Switzerland-based Knowledge Expert SA, a digital transformation service provider specialising in Pega technologies.

The Carlyle Group acquired ManTech International, a provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programmes.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel bought Chile-based CUATROi, a cloud, managed services provider and cyber security company.

CES Power, a provider of mobile power generation, distribution and temperature control equipment, purchased Brickworks, a provider of smart mapping software, geographic information system services and zero-emissions infrastructure to the entertainment industry.

CloudFactory, a global leader in human-in-the-loop AI, acquired Hasty, a data-centric machine learning platform that allows companies to build and deploy vision AI applications faster and more reliably.

ConnectWise bought Wise-Sync, an integrated payment automation platform and long-term partner in the ConnectWise ecosystem.

Converge Technology Solutions purchased Canada-based Newcomp Analytics, an analytics centred organisation focused on helping businesses transform and grow in today's digital world.

DaySmart Software, provider of vertically focused business management software, acquired TeamUp, a provider of fitness studio and gym management software.

Devo, a cloud-native logging and security analytics company, bought LogicHub, a security orchestration, automation and response innovator.

Eir Partners purchased Helpware, a provider of customer experience outsourcing solutions for sectors including healthcare, fintech, e-commerce and gaming.

Enghouse Systems acquired the business assets of VoicePort, a provider of SaaS automated solutions.

FARO Technologies bought UK-based GeoSLAM, a provider of mobile scanning solutions with proprietary high-productivity simultaneous localisation and mapping software to create 3D models for use in Digital Twin applications.

UK-based Global Cloud Xchange purchased UK-based 3i Infrastructure, a global data communications service provider and owner of the world’s largest private subsea fibre-optic networks ($512 million).

Globant acquired Italy-based Sysdata, a technology consultancy focused on delivering digital transformation.

ICF purchased Blanton & Associates, an environmental consulting, planning and project management firm.

IDP Education acquired Intake Education, an international education organisation.

Lantronix bought Uplogix, an out-of-band management solutions provider.

Australia-based Locafy purchased Australia-based Jimmy Kelley Digital, a marketing firm led by SEO and e-commerce specialist Jimmy Kelley.

Mahindra Logistics acquired the business-to-business express unit of Rivigo, a logistics start-up.

Meta Platforms bought Lofelt, a Germany-based start-up whose technology aims to replicate the illusion of touch in virtual reality.

Nazara Technologies purchased US-based WildWorks, a children’s interactive entertainment company.

NetEase acquired Quantic Dream SA, a French game developer and publisher.

NTT Data Services bought Apisero, a MuleSoft strategic partner and Salesforce Ridge partner focused on delivering mission-critical solutions to help businesses accelerate their digital transformations; and Mexico-based Umvel, which offers digital business strategy, user experience and user interface design, architecture, development and deployment capabilities to clients in Mexico and the US.

Perficient purchased Inflection Point Systems, a software consulting and product development firm.

Razorpay acquired PoshVine, which offers payments-linked loyalty and engagement solutions to banks, payment networks and businesses.

Siemens bought Brightly Software, a global leader in intelligent asset management solutions ($1.87 billion).

Smartsheet purchased Outfit, an Australia-based brand management, templating and creative automation platform company.

The 20 MSP Group acquired Cirrus Technologies, Ingrain IT, Monroy IT Services, Network Management Solutions, Peterson Technology Group and Your IT Group, all MSPs.

Trexon bought Intelliconnect, a supplier of radio frequency connectors, adapters and cable assemblies.

Trimble purchased B2W Software, a leading provider of estimating and operations solutions for the heavy civil construction industry.

Unacademy acquired Gate Academy, a fellow edtech company.

Upgrad, an edtech firm, bought Centum Learning, a corporate training solutions leader.

Valeo Networks purchased Alura Business Solutions, another MSP and the company’s seventh MSP acquisition in the last three years.

The Volaris Group acquired Hitachi ID Systems, which it has renamed Bravura Security, which will continue to operate independently as an industry leader delivering best-in-class identity, privileged access, password and passwordless products.

Zscaler bought ShiftRight, a leader in closed loop security workflow automation.

Adobe will buy Figma, an online design start-up ($20 billion).

AMCS, a global supplier of integrated cloud-based software and vehicle technology for the environmental, utilities, waste, recycling and resource industries, has entered into an agreement to acquire Quentic, one of the leading solution providers of SaaS for EHSQ and ESG management, and Utility Cloud, a leading US-based utility operations management platform.

AppLovin has withdrawn its $18 billion takeover offer for Unity Software and has been awarded a final judgment of $2.036 billion in damages from Pegasystems for trade secret misappropriation.

Aptiv will acquire a majority stake in a unit of Italy's Intercable Automotive Solutions, which manufactures high-voltage busbars that carry more electrical power than traditional cables (€595 million).

Berkshire Partners has agreed to buy a majority stake in Ahead, an enterprise cloud services provider.

Citrix and Tibco Software have completed their $16.5 billion merger.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings has entered into an agreement that will lead to the acquisition of France-based Jump Technology, which has developed an innovative, modular technology platform that is dedicated to the investment management industry spanning investment managers, hedge funds, private banks, family offices, insurers and institutional investors.

ConnectWise is acquiring Wise-Sync, a long-time payment processing add-on partner.

CrowdStrike Holdings has agreed to buy Reposify, which provides an external attack surface management platform that scans the internet for exposed assets of an organisation to detect and eliminate risk from vulnerable and unknown assets before attackers can exploit them.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, the US candidate, will be the next secretary-general of the ITU.

EQT Private Equity has signed a definitive merger agreement to acquire BTRS Holdings (Billtrust), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader.

Europe's second-top court has upheld an EU antitrust decision against Google for using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals, but trimmed the record fine to €4.125 billion.

Fluree, a graph database developer, is merging with ZettaLabs, a data transformation software provider, in a move that extends Fluree’s technology offerings to help businesses work with legacy data.

Francisco Partners will take a controlling interest in Kobalt, a music company powered by innovative technology created as an alternative to the traditional music business model.

GoodSuite, a solution provider with a history as a leading copier and printer dealer that also offers services, has now become a full-fledged MSP with the acquisition of Strata IT.

Google faces damages claims for up to €25 billion over its digital advertising practices in two suits to be filed in British and Dutch courts in the coming weeks by a law firm on behalf of publishers.

Harmoni Towers has agreed to acquire Parallel Infrastructure, a tower platform and build-to-suit provider.

HCL Technologies has rebranded itself as HCLTech.

IBM plans to acquire Dialexa, a digital product engineering services firm that helps companies drive innovation and achieve their digital growth agendas.

IDEX has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Netherlands-based micro-precision technology manufacturing company Muon and its subsidiaries (€700 million).

IFS has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Ultimo Software Solutions, the Netherlands-based provider of cloud enterprise management software.

II-VI has changed its name to Coherent Corporation following successfully completing its acquisition of the latter.

Ireland's data privacy regulator has agreed to levy a record €405 million fine against Instagram following an investigation into its handling of children's data.

Jamf has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ZecOps, a leader in mobile detection and response.

JPMorgan has clinched a deal to buy Renovite Technologies to expand its payments processing business.

Khalid Raza, former co-founder and CTO for Viptela and dubbed the “father” of SD-WAN, has launched Graphiant, a new edge networking company.

NCR plans to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies – one focused on digital commerce, the other on ATMs.

O2Micro International has entered into an agreement and plan of merger with FNOF Precious Honour and Rim Peak Technology.

Olympus has agreed to sell its microscope unit to Bain Capital ($3.1 billion).

Ooredoo, a Qatari telecommunications company, plans to sell its Myanmar operation to Singapore-based The One Matrix Ventures ($576 million).

Parler, a social media app, has bought Dynascale, a cloud-services provider and is restructuring its business to focus on customers who run the risk of being pushed off the internet.

Prosiebensat 1 Media SE has acquired the remaining 50% of shares in streaming service Joyn, from Warner Bros Discovery.

PubMatic has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Martin, a media measurement and reporting platform.

Quad-C Management has recapitalised Synoptek and taken a controlling stake in the digital transformation consulting company.

India-based Reliance will acquire a 79.4% stake in US-based SenseHawk, a solar energy software developer.

Roper Technologies will buy Frontline Education from Thoma Bravo ($3.7 billion).

France-based Schneider Electric has agreed to buy the UK-based Aveva Group, an industrial software company (£9 billion).

Softbank has agreed to sell its 15% stake in Norwegian e-learning group Kahoot to private equity group General Atlantic, and its entire stake in Sinch, the Swedish cloud-based platform provider.

The Sony Group will purchase Helsinki- and Berlin-based mobile games business Savage Game Studios.

South Korea has levied fines running into millions of dollars on Alphabet's Google and Meta Platforms following accusations of privacy law violations.

Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specialising in infrastructure and real assets, is buying Intrado's emergency call-routing services unit ($2.4 billion).

T-Mobile US is selling its wireline business to Cogent Communications.

Tetra Tech has entered into an agreement to acquire UK-based RPS Group, an established technology-enabled consultancy firm.

Tencent will buy a 49.9% stake with 5% voting rights in Guillemot Brothers, the holding company of the Guillemot family who founded Ubisoft (€300 million).

The Thoma Bravo/Darktrace takeover talks have been terminated.

Trimble has signed a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Bilberry, a French technology company specialising in selective spraying systems for sustainable farming.

India-based Vedanta and Taiwan's Foxconn will invest $19.5 billion under pacts signed to set up semiconductor and display production plants in India.

Xavier Niel, a French billionaire telecoms executive and the founder and majority owner of Iliad, has bought a 2.5% stake in Britain's Vodafone through an investment vehicle.

The investment by Francisco Partners in Drawbridge, a provider of cyber security software and solutions for the alternative investment industry.

The $340 million investment by investors including Maximum Effort and Creator Partners in Italy-based Bending Spoons, which develops mobile apps for content creators.

The investment by PSG in Searchspring, a provider of search, merchandising and personalisation software for the e-commerce industry.

The 14.09% investment by Sony in Japan-based FromSoftware, a games developer.

The 9% investment by Starboard Value in Wix.com, a website development platform.

The 16.25% investment by Tencent in Japan-based FromSoftware, a games developer.

The investment by Thoma Bravo in SMA Technologies, a leading provider of automation solutions for financial services.

The $99 million investment co-led by Addition and Intel Capital, with participation from Foundation Capital, in Anyscale, the distributed computing company behind Ray.

The $1 billion investment led by Alphabet in Verily, its health technology arm.

The $100 million investment led by BRV Capital Management in Swiftly, the developer of a digital platform designed to help retailers engage with customers and build loyalty programmes.

The $300 million investment led by FTX, a crypto-currency exchange, in Mysten Labs, a platform that provides infrastructure to accelerate web3 adoption.

The $90 million investment led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management in Fortanix, a data security vendor.

The $250 million investment led by L2 Point Management and the MGG Investment Group in Wasabi Technologies, a cloud storage company.

The $140 million investment led by MegaChips Corporation in Australia-based Morse Micro, a fabless semiconductor firm.

The $1 billion investment led by Qatar Investment Authority in Celonis, a multinational provider of process mining and execution management software as a service.

The appointments of new CEOs at Altice USA, Charter Communications, ContextLogic (interim), DocuSign, ESCO Technologies, Lumen Technologies, NSO Group (interim), Quorum, Rackspace and Warner Music Group.

The death of Kazuo Inamori, founder of Kyocera and KDDI.

IPO filings from Ingram Micro (USA), Mobileye (Nasdaq) and Ultimax Digital (Nasdaq).

IPOs/listings from Laser Photonics (Nasdaq), Loop Media (NYSE), Tencent Music Entertainment Group (Hong Kong) and Wearable Devices (Nasdaq).

Research results and predictions

According to IDC, smartphone shipments to Africa were down 7.9% in Q2 22; however, shipments of feature phones were up 10.6%.

According to IDC, shipments of smartphones will decline 6.5% to 1.27 billion units in 2022.

According to IDC, global shipments of traditional PCs are forecast to decline 12.8% in 2022 to 305.3 million units, while tablet shipments will fall 6.8% to 156.8 million.

According to IDC, the MEA personal computing devices market is expected to decline 16.1% year-on-year in unit terms for Q3 22, with a total of 5.2 million units expected to be shipped in Q3 22.

According to IDC, worldwide revenue for the AI market, including software, hardware and services for both AI-centric and AI non-centric applications, totalled $383.3 billion in 2021, an increase of 20.7% over the prior year. It expects the AI market value will reach nearly $450 billion in 2022 and maintain a year-over-year growth rate in the high teens throughout the five-year forecast.

Stock market changes

JSE All share index: Down 9.2%

FTSE100: Down 7.2%

DAX: Down 6.6%

NYSE (Dow): Down 11%

S&P 500: Down 11.6%

Nasdaq: Down 12.9%

Nikkei225: Down 9.4%

Hang Seng: Down 14.6%

Shanghai: Down 6.5%

Final word

CRN has published this year’s Fast Growth 150 list. The top 10 are: