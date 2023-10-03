Top ICT tenders: ICASA calls for help with spectrum plans

The growing demand for mobile broadband in SA indicates a need for more mobile broadband bandwidth capacity, says ICASA.

It’s a week for the telecommunications industry to pay attention, as the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) looks to update key frequency projects.

In the first tender, the regulator calls for a service provider to assist it with the updating, development and implementation of the International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) 2024 roadmap in line with the National Radio Frequency Plan 2021.

The project is the latest in a series of steps ICASA is carrying out to build spectrum management and long-term planning, it says.

In the documentation, ICASA acknowledges the implementation of the IMT roadmap is an enormous spectrum management undertaking in scale and scope. A key driver for the deployment of IMT frequency bands is the need to ensure mobile broadband plays its role in meeting the objectives of ‘broadband for all’.

“The growing demand for mobile broadband in SA indicates a need for more mobile broadband bandwidth capacity in general. At the same time, many rural areas do not have access to mobile bandwidth, indicating a need for a more universal mobile broadband coverage, a need best served by deploying low-, mid- and high-frequency bands,” says ICASA.

“The IMT Roadmap 2024 involves the migration of a number of current licensees out of and/or within frequency bands identified for mobile services, including IMT applications.”

In a second tender, the regulator is looking for assistance with the updating, development and implementation of the Radio Frequency Migration Plan 2023, to align with the allocations made in the 2021 National Radio Frequency Plan.

“When it has been established that migration is required, then the critical issue is to determine the time frame required for the existing radio frequency spectrum user to migrate, in a manner consistent with practical radio frequency spectrum management,” it says.

“The Radio Frequency Migration Plan must identify the destination bands for migrating users or uses to the appropriate destination band, which will vary from user to user, depending on the specific requirements of the user and its uses.”

In its final tender, ICASA calls for the assistance of a service provider to conduct peer review of the “State of the ICT Sector Report of South Africa” and questionnaire. In the tender documentation, the regulator states it aims to be the authoritative source of ICT sector statistics and data to consumers, government, industry and all other stakeholders.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

Staying with telecoms, Broadband Infraco is advertising for the appointment of a panel of service providers for the provision of professional services and optic fibre cable installation on "an as and when" basis. It notes service providers might be requested to implement fibre installations based on the professional services report they have produced.

The State Information Technology Agency (SITA) is calling for the annual renewal of OpenText Content Server software licences, including maintenance and support. The tender is advertised on behalf of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, which uses the software as an electronic document management system. The department has become dependent on the system for its daily functioning, says SITA, using it for the routing and approval of all requests, internal or external.



In a second tender, SITA is looking for a Microsoft licence solution provider to administer the Microsoft licence enrolment for the sub-150 licences. This relates to a framework agreement with National Treasury, SITA and Microsoft signed in December 2016, which caters for government organisations with less than 150 users to be able to benefit from discount pricing.



The Department of Defence requires the supply, delivery and installation of a video conferencing system at the Defence Inspectorate Division. The contract will include a four-year maintenance plan.



The City of Cape Town is inviting proposals for the supply, installation and maintenance of a supply chain management solution, which must include demand management, supplier on-boarding, sourcing and purchasing. The tender forms part of the metro’s ‘core application refresh programme’ – a 10-year programme for refreshing the ERP, productivity and GIS technology platforms.



Competent bidders are sought to provide the Department of International Relations and Cooperation with an Adobe Enterprise Term Licensing Agreement (ETLA). The bidder is required to provide enterprise-level product support services in accordance with Adobe ETLA, Adobe product-specific licensing terms, Adobe support services terms and conditions.



The Eastern Cape Development Corporation is looking for a suitably-qualified service provider to develop the Eastern Cape Digital Economy Transformation Strategy. The province envisions a digital future where the communications infrastructure is dynamic, scalable, accessible to all and characterised by open access principles based on a competitive market structure. The development of the strategy needs to identify areas in which interventions are necessary and simultaneously provide a roadmap on how to achieve this.



New tenders

ICASA

A service provider is sought to assist the authority with updating of the International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) roadmap 2014 and 2019, developing and implementing the IMT roadmap 2024 in alignment with the National Radio Frequency Plan 2021 for a period of 12 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 October – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: ICASA 24/2023

Information: Samuel Jabulane Siziba, Tel: 012 568 3629; E-mail: ssiziba@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 20 October 2023

­­Tags: Telecommunications, mobile, cellular, broadband, services, professional services, consulting, frequency, spectrum

ICASA is also looking for a service provider to assist it with updating the Radio Frequency Migration Plan 2013 and 2019, developing and implementing the Radio Frequency Migration Plan 2023 in alignment with the National Radio Frequency Plan 2021 for a period of 12 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 10 October – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: ICASA 25-2023

Information: Bid administration office, Tel: 012 568 3629; E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 20 October 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, broadband, services, professional services, consulting, frequency, spectrum

The regulator wishes to appoint a service provider to assist it in conducting a peer review for the “State of the ICT Sector Report of South Africa” on an 80/20 PPPFA 2000, Preferential Procurement Regulation: 2022.

Tender no: ICASA 17/2023

Information:Bid administration office, Tel: 012 568 3629; E-mail: BidAdministration@icasa.org.za.

Closing date: 19 October 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, ICT sector, services, professional services, consulting, frequency

Broadband Infraco

The company is advertising for the provision of professional services and optic fibre cable installation on "an as and when" basis for a period of three years.

Compulsory briefing: 10 October – Virtual.

Tender no: INF/TEN: 311

Information: Lerato Segomotso, Tel: 011 235 1847, E-mail: Lerato.segomotso@infraco.co.za.

Closing date: 31 October 2023

­Tags: Telecommunications, hardware, optic fibre, services, professional services

SITA

The agency is advertising for the annual renewal of OpenText Content Server software licences, including maintenance and support for a period of three years for the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

Non-compulsory briefing: 6 October – Microsoft Teams.

Tender no: RFB 2811-2023

Information: Mogau Sebothoma, Tel: 012 482 2006, E-mail: mogau.sebothoma@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 23 October 2023

­Tags: Software, software licensing, document management, EDMS, services, support, maintenance

A Microsoft licence solution provider is sought to administer the Microsoft licence enrolment for the sub-150 licences for a period of three years.

Tender no: RFB 2807/2023

Information: Audrey Matlapeng, Tel: 012 482 2339, E-mail: Audrey.Matlapeng@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 10 October 2023

­Tags: Software, software licensing

Department of Defence

Bids are invited for the supply, delivery and installation, including a four-year maintenance plan, of a video conferencing system at the Defence Inspectorate Division. Procurement plan number: DOD PROC PLAN 23-24/IG/1857.

Compulsory briefing: 9 October

Tender no: CPSC-B-PC-011-2023

Information: Technical: Senior Chief Warrant Officer Mashau, Tel: (012) 649 7311, 072 62 9236. General: Warrant Officer LD Masanabo, Tel: 012 649 6685, E-mail: invitationdodcpsc@gmail.com.

Closing date: 24 October 2023

­Tags: Software, hardware, video conferencing, services, support, maintenance

City of Cape Town

Proposals are invited for the supply, installation and maintenance of a supply chain management solution, which includes demand management, supplier on-boarding, sourcing and purchasing.

Compulsory briefing: 20 October – physical and Skype, Link.

Tender no: 071S/2023/24

Information: CAR Tenders, E-mail: CAR.Tenders@capetown.gov.za.

Closing date: 1 December 2023

­Tags: Software, supply chain management, SCM, services, support, maintenance

Department of International Relations and Cooperation

DIRCO is calling for an Adobe Enterprise Term Licensing Agreement for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 October – Microsoft Teams, Link.

Tender no: DIRCO04/2023/2024

Information: NCS Seema, Tel: 012 351 1000, E-mail: seeman@dirco.gov.za.

Closing date: 27 October 2023

­Tags: Software, software licensing, ETLA

Eastern Cape Development Corporation

ECDC is looking for a suitably qualified service provider to develop the Eastern Cape Digital Economy Transformation Strategy.

Tender no: ECDC/ELN/390/092023

Information: S Matyaleni, Tel: 043 704 5640, E-mail: tenders@ecdc.co.za.

Closing date: 16 October 2023

­Tags: Services, professional services, consulting, telecommunications, digital