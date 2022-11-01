One Identity enhances unified identity security platform to strengthen customer support, improve UI

One Identity announces new OneLogin integrations to Safeguard for Privileged Passwords 7.0 LTS and Identity Manager 9.0 LTS to strengthen its unified identity security platform.

Additions to Safeguard for Privileged Passwords 7.0 improve user experience through updates to web user interface (UI) and remote desktop protocol (RDP) application auto-login.

New offerings of long-term support and use of Azure SQL in Identity Manager 9.0 provide greater flexibility, security and compliance.

Strengthening its position as a global leader in unified identity security, One Identity today announced the availability of Safeguard for Privileged Passwords 7.0 LTS and Identity Manager 9.0 LTS to further bolster its unified identity security platform. With expanded capabilities and the integration of OneLogin features, One Identity is capitalising on the strategic acquisition to bolster the industry’s only true unified identity security platform.

Disparate systems are making it increasingly challenging for security teams to effectively manage the more than 25 systems that half of all companies use to manage identities. This leads to holes throughout an organisation’s identity management infrastructure that makes them more vulnerable to attacks. To combat the rise in identity-based attacks that seep through companies’ identity management silos, One Identity Safeguard for Privileged Passwords 7.0 LTS and Identity Manager 9.0 LTS give visibility and control to better manage and secure an organisation’s environment.

“We’ve seen the obstacles our customers have been facing with the rise in identity-based attacks,” said Mark Logan, CEO at One Identity. “The updates to critical components of our unified identity security platform will help our customers limit the vulnerability gaps in their systems by improving visibility and control of access.”

Safeguard simplifies admin’s UX with updated UI

Enhancements to One Identity Safeguard for Privileged Passwords 7.0 LTS includes the addition of a full-featured web user interface (UI) and remote desktop protocol (RDP) application auto-login. These features simplify admin’s user experience by allowing them to access the platform, request workflows and inject credentials through a web browser to streamline the management of privileged users.

In addition, the integration of OneLogin multi-factor authentication (MFA) support has been added to the platform. Through this addition, customers can now protect mission-critical assets with Safeguard to simplify its management of admins access. Through these feature updates, One Identity helps customers unify their approach to managing access rights for better visibility and control so they can adapt to the evolving threat landscape.

Identity Manager offers long-term customer support, greater visibility with OneLogin integration

Identity Manager 9.0 LTS now offers long-term support for customers to remain on a version for three years without having to upgrade to keep their product support. It also offers integrations for OneLogin access management, which gives customers greater security and compliance by joining together the information and functionality of our solutions.

Additional updates include the use of Azure SQL as its primary database and support logging in with standard authentication modules. These updates provide customers with greater flexibility to take advantage of cloud resources for hosting their Identity Manager and invaluable visibility and control over access rights assignments.

The updates to Safeguard for Privileged Passwords 7.0 LTS and Identity Manager 9.0 LTS further strengthen One Identity’s position as the only true unified identity platform in the identity security market. You can visit here to learn more about Safeguard for Privileged Passwords 7.0 LTS and here to learn about One Identity Manager 9.0 LTS.