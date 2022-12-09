Webinar: Smarter workforce management

With smarter workforce management, businesses can become more productive and efficient, and can achieve significant savings that add to the bottom line.

When done properly, workforce management can enable businesses to cut labour costs, boost efficiency through better planning, and deliver better standards of customer service and experience by allocating the appropriate human resources to meet a demand at the right time.

To help SA organisations overcome they workforce management challenges, ITWeb in partnership with LabourGenie.net and UKG, will be hosting a webinar entitled Smarter workforce management.

During the event, the companies will unpack how to overcome complex workforce management, human capital management, and organisational design problems.

Delegates will hear from the former CIO of Illovo Sugar, Dave Schaller, how new optimal workforce management has delivered measurable results for his company.

Also, an expert panel will unpack the new data-driven and automated approaches to overcoming the workforce management challenges that most businesses face daily.

Delegates will learn how to minimise workforce absence costs and maximise productivity, and will discover innovative strategies that boost their bottom line.

For more information and to book your spot, click here.