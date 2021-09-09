Refreshed Fujitsu PRIMERGY servers speed SMEs towards digital transformation

Fujitsu today launches a refreshed portfolio of PRIMERGY mono-socket servers to support digital transformation (DX) programmes for small and growing businesses. The latest M5 generation PRIMERGY rack and tower servers make it even easier for small and midsize businesses (SMEs) to integrate advanced technology rapidly and achieve increased growth, profitability, flexibility and customer satisfaction.

Often considered a strategy only for large enterprises, digital transformation is equally essential for SMEs as a critical success factor for securing the future. However, achieving this requires particular infrastructure: According to Gartner, SMEs have different IT requirements – and face different IT challenges, often with highly constrained IT budgets and staff resources.

The latest FUJITSU Server PRIMERGY mono-socket M5 systems provide the ideal infrastructure to support SMEs' critical business workloads and customer data requirements. They combine performance with price sensitivity by making full use of the latest high-performance, multi-core, industry-standard processors – either Intel Xeon E-2300 processors with four, six, or eight cores, or Intel Pentium as an option. Up to four memory slots ensure enhanced performance, supporting up to 128 GB with DDR4 DIMM modules operating at 3 200 MT/s – and improved data transfer rates with higher networking speeds courtesy of PCI Express (PCIe) 4.0.[1]

SMEs also benefit from increased productivity: FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager (ISM) provides centralised control over the entire infrastructure using a single user interface, and the new iRMC S6 enables enhanced remote management. In addition, the new servers are enabled with Intel Virtual RAID on CPU (VROC)[2] for the reliability and security that is essential for small business to support their critical business and customer data needs.

PRIMERGY business continuity options include a dust protection kit (for the PRIMERGY TX1320 M5) to help ensure reliable operation in exposed environments, plus redundant power supplies, hot-plug, redundant fans and modular RAID and LAN controllers. The new systems protect the most sensitive portions of a workload or service with hardware-enhanced security and also offer a lockable front bezel to avoid unauthorised physical access in the data centre.

Pricing and availability

New PRIMERGY servers are available to order either directly from Fujitsu or via SELECT channel partners. Pricing varies according to region and system configuration. PRIMERGY TX1310 M5 server is available to order starting from October 2021; PRIMERGY RX1330 M5, PRIMERGY TX1320 M5 and PRIMERGY TX1330 M5 are available to order starting from December 2021.

[1] PCI Express (PCIe) 4.0is the latest PCIe interface, used for connecting add-in cards and M.2 drives and for interconnecting chips inside a PC, providing double the data transfer speed of PCIe 3.0.

[2] Intel VROC is an enterprise, hybrid RAID solution specifically designed for NVMe SSDs connected directly to the CPU.