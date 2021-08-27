Philip Delport appointed as xneelo CEO

xneelo CEO Philip Delport.

Philip Delport has been appointed as xneelo’s CEO, a role previously held by Hans Wencke. Wencke will remain the founder and owner of xneelo and will continue to work with Delport and the xneelo leadership team in an advisory role.

"I’m very excited to take on this role. I want xneelo to achieve its full potential. As an xneelo team, we’ll stay true to our customer-centric ethos. We have large ambitions for the future and it will be my privilege to continue to evolve and execute the vision, enabling our customers to interact and transact online,” says Delport.

Delport joined xneelo two-and-a-half years ago as COO after a lengthy career in IT, with 16 years spent in leadership positions. In January 2021, he was appointed co-CEO.

“It’s my honour and privilege to work with Philip, his senior leadership and the wider xneelo team. Philip’s appointment will ensure continuation and consistency in pursuit of our goals. I look forward to the value xneelo will bring to the market during Philip’s tenure,” says Wencke.

Delport has stepped into the role of xneelo’s CEO from August 2021.