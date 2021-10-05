White paper: Cyber attack techniques and what they mean for your business

There are many cyber threats out there: different attack types and vectors designed to penetrate companies and home users’ cyber security. While cyber criminals usually pursue specific goals like money, data or disruption, they use a wide array of malware and vectors of infection to achieve these goals.

Good cyber protection and cyber security solutions should be able to deal with all of these. In this white paper, we will explain the different kinds of threats out there, the difference between cyber protection and cyber security in this regard, and how Acronis Cyber Protection Solutions are able to defend against all attack vectors to provide the ultimate end-to-end cyber protection.