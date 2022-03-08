NTT, ServiceNow partner to accelerate adoption of private 5G

NTT, a world-leading global technology services provider, today announced a new partnership with ServiceNow to simplify and accelerate the adoption of private 5G through an AI-enabled end-to-end workflow automation platform. Organisations can now leverage pre-built software from NTT and ServiceNow to streamline the deployment and integration of private 5G.

To extract value from private 5G to solve complex business problems, customers need to digitise new and existing business processes to bridge the gap between their workflow and private 5G network. Building on NTT’s recently launched P5G Platform and end-to-end stack of services, NTT and ServiceNow’s new offering integrates seamlessly with ServiceNow’s world-class workflow and automation software, simplifying the digitisation process. As a result, clients can shorten their time to market with cloud-based economics and an enhanced service management experience.

Efficiency is key

“Digitising workflow is a prerequisite to any digital transformation journey,” said Shahid Ahmed, Group EVP of New Ventures and Innovation at NTT. “By combining the simplicity, control and security of NTT’s P5G Platform with the strength of ServiceNow’s pre-built assets, we can accelerate the value creation of private 5G for our clients and the industry at large.”

"Through its AI-powered workflow orchestration capabilities, ServiceNow is driving the control tower for digital transformation for many enterprises by bringing people, processes and systems together to deliver powerful business outcomes for customers and employees,” said Lara Caimi, Chief Customer and Partner Officer at ServiceNow. “Together with NTT, ServiceNow will bring new use cases empowered by secure private 5G connectivity in a turnkey, 'as a service' consumption model. This will accelerate key initiatives for enterprises across various industry verticals."

"Our global clients are looking to reach the next level of customisation, personalisation, and operational efficiency necessary to continue competing in an increasingly fast-paced digital environment,” said Eric Clark, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer at NTT DATA Services. “Building this workflow engine with the power of ServiceNow and the end-to-end capabilities of the NTT family will expedite the support and activation of business processes that are critical to the private 5G journey.”

