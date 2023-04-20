Effective secure networks for Mondi

With sites across five continents, Mondi needs its network to securely link its manufacturing, logistics, sales and administrative operations together.

Starting in 2015, Mondi has partnered with Dimension Data to deploy a fully managed network, giving the company full visibility of its network while being able to quickly add new sites as the needs of the business evolve.

Dimension Data's managed security services ensure that Mondi is always protected against the latest cyber threats and able to embrace the latest technologies.

The companies' close relationship allows Mondi to focus on meeting its business and sustainability goals while Dimension Data's teams ensure Mondi always stays connected.

Connecting a truly global organisation

For Mondi, the network is the foundation of its business. With manufacturing facilities located in more than 30 countries, even the smallest amount of downtime can result in significant financial repercussions.

Mondi's global wide area network links its more than 100 locations to its primary data centre in Vienna, but with a small IT team, the company needed more than a technology supplier, it required a true partner that it could work with closely to create a solution that met its specific needs.

As part of Mondi's decision process, it needed a partner that would be able to deliver a fully managed service, ensuring there was no disruption to the company's global operations. Mondi was also looking for a supplier that shared its commitment to sustainability, leveraging technology to help it meet its ambitious goals in this area.

Any solution needed to be secure by design, enabling Mondi to protect the organisation against evolving cyber threats and comply with the governance and compliance regulations in every country.

Ensuring secure, fully managed connections, worldwide

Designing the solution involved a process of collaboration and co-innovation between Dimension Data, Mondi and Cisco.

With operations across the world and manufacturing plants in remote areas, the network needed to keep the diverse organisation connected.

After a collaborative design process, Mondi deployed a Cisco Dynamic Multipoint VPN with TrustSec to link its sites to its data centre in Vienna. This provides Mondi with the flexibility to add and remove sites from the network while ensuring secure connectivity to its existing ones.

Resilience is a critical capability for Mondi; with its manufacturing facilities operating 24x7, the company requires uninterrupted connectivity, and as a result, redundancy is built into the system on a hardware and connectivity level.

Dimension Data provides Mondi with a single point of contact for any issues, leveraging Dimension Data's global capabilities to ensure any issues are quickly resolved.

Leveraging Dimension Data's managed network service, Mondi has full visibility of its network, with Dimension Data's global team monitoring the network. This provides Mondi with the insights it needs to manage its IT infrastructure, meeting the evolving needs of the business. This has enabled Mondi to dynamically increase the bandwidth to sites as demand has increased, ensuring it delivers the most appropriate connectivity solution for its evolving needs. This proved to be especially useful as the use of video conferencing increased as a core part of Mondi's collaboration environment. Dimension Data's managed service ensures the network catered to this increased traffic without impacting the performance of core business applications.

At the same time, Dimension Data's managed security services give Mondi access to Dimension Data's global network of security operations centres. This ensures any potential threats are immediately identified and the appropriate action is taken to prevent them from impacting business operations. This includes incorporating the management of cloud-based security services as part of Mondi's environment.

A partnership built on innovation

Mondi’s WAN is critical in keeping the global organisation connected and its partnership with Dimension Data ensures that it’s able to continually evolve to meet the developing needs of the business. Leveraging Dimension Data's managed network and security services has delivered the highest level of network performance across Mondi's operations.

In-depth understanding

The close relationship between the teams enables the network to meet Mondi’s business objectives. With constant communication at all levels, Dimension Data is able to proactively tailor its services to meet Mondi's evolving requirements.

Secure by design

From the start, security was a critical requirement for Mondi. Dimension Data's managed security service ensures Mondi is able to implement security policies across the globe. This includes controlling access to resources for employees and partners based on the requirements of their roles.

Collective innovation

Mondi is constantly looking to innovate, improve efficiency and meet ambitious sustainability goals. As a trusted partner, the company looks to Dimension Data to help it achieve this, working closely with its teams to constantly improve the value its network brings to the company.