Edgars opts for Pargo e-commerce logistics

Fashion retail group Edgars has partnered with smart logistics company Pargo, to allow its customers to pick up their online orders across more click-and-collect pickup points.

This, as the traditionally brick-and-mortar retailer focuses more on e-commerce and improving its pickup point network in SA.

Furthermore, its counterparts – The Foschini Group and Mr Price Group – have made significant gains as they accelerate the shift to e-commerce.

Founded in 2015 by Lars Veul and Derk Hoekert, Pargo has a partnership with online and omni-channel businesses in SA, with over 3 000 pickup points across SA.

In a statement, Edgars says it is adding over 100 of its stores to the growing network of Pargo pickup points.

According to the company, customers can now collect their online orders at a nearby pickup point when it suits them without rearranging their day or rescheduling couriers.

In addition, click-and-collect offers customers living in difficult-to-reach areas, rural areas and informal settlements the opportunity to shop online without the worry that they’ll either miss a delivery or not qualify for delivery at all.

“Though e-commerce is growing exponentially in South Africa, delivery can still be tricky for many, especially for those living in regional or outlying areas,” says Richard Mclennan, head of e-commerce at Retailability.

“It is our aim to deliver on the convenience of online shopping by giving everyone an opportunity to easily get their order no matter where they are in the country. That is why a partnership with Pargo makes so much sense.”

Formerly owned by the Edcon Group, Edgars was acquired by the Retailability Group in 2020. The partnership with Pargo is one of several key strategic moves Retailability has made since the acquisition, notes the statement.

According to the company, its customers can order online, choose their preferred Pargo pickup point and collect their order when it’s ready.

“Creating access is what we’re all about at Pargo,” notes Veul, CEO of Pargo. “South Africans living in outlying areas or those with informal addresses have no feasible, reliable delivery option available to them when shopping online, but with click-and-collect, we are solving this critical issue and we are absolutely thrilled that Edgars has chosen our solution to reach those customers too.”