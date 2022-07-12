SAS announces new SA country manager

Essie Mokgonyana, SAS SA country manager and sales director.

SAS has appointed Essie Mokgonyana as new countrymanager and sales director for the multinational analytics software giant in South Africa.

According to the company, the appointment is in line with its strategy to invest in growing the organisation locally, driven by the growing market need for analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based solutions.

Mokgonyana brings 15 years of experience in technical roles within the IT industry, with a focus on sales and business development, having worked with clients in the public sector, as well as the telecommunications and banking sectors.

Having previously served as an executive, non-executive and trustee board member, Mokgonyana has a strong knowledge of mapping local business governance practices to be in line with those of the multinational business and the state rules of the country, says SAS.

“We are very proud and excited to welcome Essie to the SAS family,” says Zafir Junaid,SAS regional director for Africa and emerging Middle East.

“Essie is an admirable professional and, with her dedication towards delivering results and developing the teams she manages, it is not surprising that she has excelled in her career path. Essie’s background in the IT industry and experience across multiple sectors aligns well with our strategy in SA and Africa as a high-growth market.”

“I am delighted to join SAS – and at such a transformational time,” notes Mokgonyana. “Never before have we experienced such rapid rates of digital transformation in all tiers of society – from government to business, industry and consumers.

“Africa is no exception when it comes to witnessing the potential of digital transformation, particularly during the past two years.

“I am looking forward to working with our teams, partners and clients to realise the enormous potential we still have to further transform both public and private organisations through adoption of our advanced analytics, AI and cloud-based solutions.”

Mokgonyana points out she is confident SAS is moving into a new phase of growth locally.

“The news that the SAS Institute SA achieved level one BBBEE status reaffirmed our commitment as an organisation to the local business and economy.

“Over and above our focus and commitment to clients, SAS is dedicated to accelerating its work of empowering talent across the region and playing its part in developing ICT skills. Additionally, SAS is committed to using analytics to build a sustainable future in Africa.”