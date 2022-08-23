PayFast taps e-commerce heavyweight as MD

Brendon Williamson, new MD of PayFast.

Online payments gateway PayFast has appointed Brendon Williamson as its new managing director.

His appointment comes after PayFast founder and former MD Jonathan Smit stepped down from the company at the end of August 2021.

According to a statement, Williamson will look after PayFast as well as PayGate, which are both subsidiaries of the DPO Group in South Africa.

Describing him as a payments and e-commerce industry veteran, PayFast notes Williamson brings over 20 years’ experience in sales, marketing and online fraud management to the role.

He has been part of the DPO Group for more than 10 years, having served as chief sales officer, chief marketing officer, and most recently, head of commercial, notes the statement.

Williamson comments that he is excited about expanding PayFast and PayGate’s capabilities and offerings. “A big focus of mine will be the people element of the business.

“I want to ensure this continues to be an exciting place to work, a space for innovation and creativity, where people want to come to the office to share ideas and strategise. That’s how we remain at the forefront of the e-commerce industry and drive its next iteration.”

Looking ahead, he concludes: “With access to the support and resources of the DPO Group and Network International, we can ensure local e-commerce remains on par with international trends and developments.

“Beyond that, we’re busy with some exciting projects, aimed at disrupting the payments industry and making online transactions even more seamless for businesses and consumers.”