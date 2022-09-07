DiData’s Zellah Fuphe promoted to global role at NTT

Dimension Data has announced the promotion of Zellah Fuphe as new global chief risk and sustainability officer for parent company NTT.

In a statement, the systems integrator says Fuphe previously held the role of chief corporate governance officer at Dimension Data Middle East and Africa (MEA).

“I am particularly delighted with Zellah’s promotion, which will allow her to build on an established track record, with the great work that has been done in the MEA region,” says Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of Dimension Data MEA.

“In addition to leading sustainability globally, the risk part of Zellah’s new role will include the areas of data privacy, insurance, risk management, integrity and risk management operations.

In July 2010, Dimension Data was acquired by Japanese-headquartered NTT for $3.2 billion.

In October of that year, NTT announced the systems integrator would be delisted from both the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange by the end of the year.