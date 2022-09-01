Overcoming uncertainty: Your guide to facilitating a safe return to work, better future for all

What will the world of tomorrow look like?

The truth is that none of us knows. But it all depends on how we seize the opportunity now in front of us. The past few months have been nothing short of challenging – and have also prompted many of us to re-examine parts of our personal and professional lives that we previously had taken for granted.

There’s never been a more important time to do better.

Positive signs are beginning to emerge from the chaos. In a recent survey conducted by McKinsey & Company, more than half of all executives surveyed say economic conditions in their own countries will be better six months from now.

