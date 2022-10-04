Woolies upgrades app as it nears 2m users

Woolworths is augmenting its online shopping platforms, to provide its local customers with an integrated omni-channel shopping experience.

According to the retailer, the upgrade will see its two mobile apps, Woolies Dash (its on-demand same-day shopping service), and the Woolies App (its main mobile app), integrate into one shopping platform, in efforts to offer customers an improved one-stop shopping experience.

Woolworths offers three key online delivery modes based on customer preference: scheduled delivery, click-and-collect (allowing online purchases to be collected in store), as well as on-demand Woolies Dash.

Woolies Dash has been operating as a standalone app; however, with its exponential growth, the service will now be brought into the main app service offering, to provide more of the enhanced features that regular online shoppers are used to.

“A seamless omni-channel experience is at the heart of our strategy,” says Liz Hillock, head of online at Woolworths.

“Our customers have expressed their preference to have one app to do all of their Woolies shopping and manage their services. With over 1.8 million users on the Woolworths app, it’s the world of Woolies in the palm of your hand.”

Over the past few years, the retailer has been investing heavily in its online platforms, having recruited more than 100 specialists to take its digital strategy forward.

Early this year, Woolworths told ITWeb it was on a journey to ramp up its social commerce strategy, to enable shoppers to make purchases via Instagram and TikTok.

The retailer says over 50% of its e-commerce sales emanate from the Woolies App, and this is set to accelerate further by introducing Woolies Dash into the main platform.

Some of the features Dash shoppers can expect in the new integrated app include three Woolies Food delivery options in one place: scheduled delivery, click-and-collect and on-demand; personal shopper in-app chat; seamless switch to fashion, beauty and home shopping direct from Woolies Dash; order progress alerts and live driver tracking; and a full suite of Woolworths Financial Services.

The service is being scaled to 100 stores across SA, with the app transition taking place in phases by store until 6 October. Woolies Dash will no longer take orders from Friday.

By integrating its apps, the retailer says it’s also making some core ‘backstage’ and operational improvements that will allow it to exceed customer expectations.

Users can download the Woolies App on the Google PlayStore and Apple App Store.