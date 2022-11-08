Construction starts at Scatec’s NCape solar project

A Scatec engineer at the Kenhardt solar facility.

Engineers from renewables company Scatec have started work on a massive project in the Northern Cape, which forms part of the South African government’s Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme.

Once operational, the project will have a total solar capacity of 540MW and battery storage capacity of 225MW/1 140MWh, and provide 150MW of dispatchable power under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

According to Scatec, it is due to start supplying power within 15 months of construction starting.

It adds that the facility will comprise three collocated projects and will be around 10km from top to bottom.

“We were extremely careful when we started to lay out the facility site. Learning from a rigorous environmental impact assessment process, we realised there is rich biodiversity in the region, and every precaution was taken to minimise the environmental impact,” says Jan Fourie, executive vice-president for Scatec in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The company reached financial close on the development of the Kenhardt site earlier this year.

The mitigation principle followed, Fourie explains, is “avoidance, then relocation, and only then destruction”.

He explains this means the company would do everything possible to avoid any sensitive local fauna and flora, and safeguard local ecosystems.

According to Scatec, the Kenhardt region is rich in plant biodiversity. The 16 species of fauna and 99 plants (flora) species of “conservation concern” life puts a special responsibility on anyone who does any kind of construction work in the vicinity, it notes.

“If you look at the map and the configuration of our site, you can see clearly how we identified local sensitive areas. Among other ecological sensitivity, we took into consideration the location of quiver trees and hydrology. Even the access roads themselves were carefully planned. We did everything we can to avoid protected plant communities and animal life,” says Fourie.

As part of the development of the site, Scatec had to undertake an environmental impact assessment.

“We partnered with a specialist team, who guided us through this process. We had to apply for flora relocation permits and every single relocated plant was tracked and monitored. We made use of the latest Geographic Information System technology to record plants species attributes in the field during the search and relocation process. The field data were then fed in real-time to an interactive management dashboard with consolidated species information.”

Fourie notes legislation requires the project to always maintain a net gain of species. In the case of quiver trees, the flora permit requires that 10 new trees be planted for every single relocated tree, he adds.

“When you look at pictures of the Kenhardt region, you may very well think you are looking at a barren, dry and desolate landscape. This would be completely wrong, as our research and planning have shown. There is an enormous richness of life in the area, and we will do everything we can to protect it,” says Fourie.

Scatec was, in June 2021, awarded preferred bidder status on three projects by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy under the technology-agnostic Risk Mitigation Power Procurement Programme.

The three projects totalling 540MW solar, and 225 MW/1 140 MWh battery storage bid based on sites located in the sun-drenched Northern Cape Province of South Africa.

According to the firm, the projects have a total estimated capex of $1 billion (R18 billion).