New compact Canon MAXIFY – small size, big returns

The new Canon MAXIFY printers, the GX6040 (2-in-1) and GX7040 (4-in-1), have landed in South Africa and are available from official distributor Drive Control Corporation (DCC). These two models are the new hybrid printers combining MAXIFY speed and efficiency with MegaTank refillable ink tank technology. The printers have been created with enhanced productivity, workplace collaboration, improved efficiency and optimised low TCO (total cost of ownership) in mind.

The GX6040 and GX7040 offer faster copying, scanning and fax (GX7040 only) alongside professional quality prints with the four-colour pigment-based ink system, housed in a new compact desktop design.

For users with high-volume print requirements, Canon’s new MegaTanks print high volumes at an 85% average savings on TCO. Downtime is also kept to a minimum with high volume yields of up to 14 000 pages from a set of colour ink bottles and 6 000 pages from the black ink bottle. The GX6040 and GX7040 feature a large paper capacity of up to 350 and 600 sheets respectively.

The maintenance cartridge can now be replaced by the user, a newly introduced benefit, and reduces the need to send the printer in for servicing. Downtime is minimised even further.

“There’s no doubt the new Canon MAXIFY GX6040 and GX7040 represents the next step in the hybrid working evolution by offering smart connectivity alongside remote monitoring, management and device operations, further improved TCO and additional ease of maintenance to ensure businesses never stop moving,” says David Ah-Tow, Canon product specialist at DCC.

Both MAXIFY devices are now compatible with diverse media applications, ranging from envelopes to long (1.2m) banners. As a result, it supports a range of industries that require a compact printer for use in smaller shared spaces, including retail, medical, educational, real estate and hospitality.

Key features of the MAXIFY GX Series include:

Up to 14 000 pages from single full set of colour inks; 6 000 pages from the black ink;

An ADF with maximum capacity of 50 sheets with single pass two-sides scan for MAXIFY GX7040;

Large capacity, high yield, easy refill ink tanks;

Fast 24.0ipm print speed in B/W and 15.5ipm in colour;

350-sheet plain paper capacity (GX6040), 600-sheet plain paper capacity (GX7040);

Support for 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi bands as well as Ethernet connectivity;

User replaceable maintenance cartridge to minimise downtime; and

MAXIFY users can print, scan, copy and connect to the cloud via the Canon PRINT app and benefit from compatibility with existing software and technology platforms including AirPrint and Mopria.

The Canon MAXIFY GX6040 and GX7040 ship with a one-year warranty, which is upgradeable for free to a three-year carry-in warranty, once registered online. This option is valid for the remainder of 2021.