300 job opportunities as Webhelp sets up Durban office

Global business process outsourcing (BPO) firm Webhelp has announced the opening of its Durban office, stating its aim to recruit 300 people.

Webhelp, headquartered in Paris, offers data-led customer service and contact centre services as part of its role in the BPO field. It already has branches in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

“We are excited to be starting operations in the wonderful KwaZulu-Natal, giving aspirational, career-minded individuals the opportunity to work for an international company from the heart of Umhlanga,” says David Turner, Webhelp Group MD and CEO of South Africa, UK and India.

“It has been a challenging past year, for both the global and local community, and the launch of our new office in the Umhlanga Business District will provide the necessary economic stimulus, while also offering local job-seekers a vibrant, people-first work environment.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened SA’s unemployment woes over the past year. The recent violent demonstrations in KZN and Gauteng also hampered local business operations.

The local BPO sector has, as a result, been tipped as one of the green shoots that will steer the country’s economic reconstruction and recovery in the aftermath of the global pandemic.

Furthermore, the country claimed top spot as the most favoured offshore location for call centres worldwide, based on the 2021 Front Office BPO Omnibus Survey.

Turner notes Webhelp has had an inspirational journey of growth in the country, starting off with 1 400 employees in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and growing to more than 4 000 employees nationally.

“South Africa plays a significant role in our future growth plans, and establishing a new location in Durban is a hugely important step forward in building the capacity to bring more clients and more career opportunities to South Africa.”

In terms of new talent for its Durban branch, Webhelp is looking to bring in customer service advisors, who are excited to work in a dynamic contact centre on international retail campaigns, it says in a statement.

Candidates will require a matric certificate, great communication skills and a passion for people. Creativity is key to organisational success.

“Successful candidates will be joining a fun-loving, global community of more than 95 000 passionate people who work across 190 locations in more than 55 countries. The work centres on delivering exceptional customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands, with the company hinged on a ‘people-first’ approach that truly values its employees.”

Mental, physical and spiritual health are all prioritised through the on-site wellness centre, in-house nurse, inter-faith prayer facility and dedicated lactating facility for breastfeeding mothers, says Webhelp.

“We thrive on having a diverse workplace, with every Webhelper bringing in a different energy, passion and skill set,” states Turner. “And we ensure this passion is constantly fuelled by creating a motivational culture that provides ongoing training and support, including the successful leadership acceleration programme. This is not just a job; it’s a career opportunity and a place for growth and development.”

